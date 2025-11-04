Averett University, a Division III member of the NCAA and ODAC is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Football Coach – Full-Time. This position is a full-time coaching position.
Responsibilities
- Organize and conducting practices and contests in all aspects necessary in running a competitive program
- Recruitment and retention of a diverse group of qualified student athletes for successful participation at the varsity athletic level
- Fiscal Planning and Budgeting for the program
- Competition strategizing
- Supervising, mentoring and evaluating an Assistant Coach
- Advise and supervise team members, captains, Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) team representatives and team managers
- Demonstrate leadership, sportsmanship, and conduct becoming of the coaching profession adhering to all college and professional sport association guidelines
- Conduct the program in compliance with all NCAA, Conference and the University’s rules, regulations and values
- Serve as game administrator at intercollegiate contests as assigned by the department and/or assist in other assigned duties in support of the department and program.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree and successful coaching, playing, and/or teaching experience is required.
- 2 year’s coaching experience at the intercollegiate/professional level is preferred
- Strong management skills, recruiting experience, computer/technology skills, and strong oral and written communication skills are essential
- Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record required.
Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment
The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.
- Almost constant interaction with others requiring communication, both in-person and by telephone
- Visual acuity required to perform duties to include oversight of activities of others, use of computer, driving, reading, etc.
- Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, function well in a noisy and distracting environment, and work closely with others as part of a team
- Ability to operate a motor vehicle and a valid driver’s license required
- Frequently will need to strength move or carry 10-25 pounds and occasionally up to 50 pounds.
- Frequent standing, sitting (meetings, driving, riding), and walking
- Occasional work requiring reaching and handling of supplies/files/paperwork, bending to retrieve items from low shelves/cabinets or twisting.
- At time may experience time pressure or emergency situations
- At times may need to push/pull items such as drawers, tables, chairs; stepping up on stools.
- At times may need to use office equipment such as printer, copier, fax, scanner, cameras, scissors, hole-punch, paper cutter, stapler, etc.
- Primary work location is indoors
- Work environment typically does not include an environment that is hazardous to health and safety, although will require extended periods working with noisy conditions.
Compensation Package
Salary commensurate with experience and benefits.
Interested Candidates
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and Three Professional References IN ONE DOCUMENT to:
Selection Committee at [email protected]
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/clery.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.