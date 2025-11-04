Posted on November 4th, 2025 by Travis Dix

Averett University, a Division III member of the NCAA and ODAC is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Football Coach – Full-Time. This position is a full-time coaching position.

Responsibilities

Organize and conducting practices and contests in all aspects necessary in running a competitive program

Recruitment and retention of a diverse group of qualified student athletes for successful participation at the varsity athletic level

Fiscal Planning and Budgeting for the program

Competition strategizing

Supervising, mentoring and evaluating an Assistant Coach

Advise and supervise team members, captains, Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) team representatives and team managers

Demonstrate leadership, sportsmanship, and conduct becoming of the coaching profession adhering to all college and professional sport association guidelines

Conduct the program in compliance with all NCAA, Conference and the University’s rules, regulations and values

Serve as game administrator at intercollegiate contests as assigned by the department and/or assist in other assigned duties in support of the department and program.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree and successful coaching, playing, and/or teaching experience is required.

2 year’s coaching experience at the intercollegiate/professional level is preferred

Strong management skills, recruiting experience, computer/technology skills, and strong oral and written communication skills are essential

Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record required.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring communication, both in-person and by telephone

Visual acuity required to perform duties to include oversight of activities of others, use of computer, driving, reading, etc.

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, function well in a noisy and distracting environment, and work closely with others as part of a team

Ability to operate a motor vehicle and a valid driver’s license required

Frequently will need to strength move or carry 10-25 pounds and occasionally up to 50 pounds.

Frequent standing, sitting (meetings, driving, riding), and walking

Occasional work requiring reaching and handling of supplies/files/paperwork, bending to retrieve items from low shelves/cabinets or twisting.

At time may experience time pressure or emergency situations

At times may need to push/pull items such as drawers, tables, chairs; stepping up on stools.

At times may need to use office equipment such as printer, copier, fax, scanner, cameras, scissors, hole-punch, paper cutter, stapler, etc.

Primary work location is indoors

Work environment typically does not include an environment that is hazardous to health and safety, although will require extended periods working with noisy conditions.

Compensation Package

Salary commensurate with experience and benefits.

Interested Candidates

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and Three Professional References IN ONE DOCUMENT to:

Selection Committee at [email protected]

Please note: