Head Men’s & Women’s Volleyball Coach

Posted on December 28th, 2024 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Head Coach for the Men’s & Women’s Volleyball Team.

The Coach will be responsible for all aspects of this Division III program including, but not limited to, day-to-day operations; scheduling of contests; recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes; fiscal planning; donor, alumni, and community relations.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Bachelor’s degree and successful coaching, playing, and/or teaching experience is required. Two years coaching experience at the intercollegiate/professional level is preferred. Strong management skills, recruiting experience, computer/technology skills, and strong oral and written communication skills are essential as well as knowledge and commitment to following NCAA, Conference, and University rules and regulations.

The position will remain open until filled with the intent to hire as soon as possible. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to [email protected]

Please note: