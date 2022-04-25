Posted on April 25th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Head Softball Coach.

The head coach will be responsible for all aspects of the Division III programs including, but not limited to, day-to-day operations; scheduling of contests; recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes; fiscal planning; donor, alumni, and community relations.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Minimum qualifications include Bachelor’s degree and successful coaching, playing, and/or teaching experience.

Master’s degree preferred along with two years experience at the intercollegiate level. Strong management skills, recruiting experience, computer/technology skills, and strong oral and written communication skills are essential.

This position has a flexible start date and will remain open until filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to sbcoachsearch@averett.edu

