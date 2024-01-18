Head Women’s Soccer Coach

Posted on January 18th, 2024 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Head Coach for the Women’s Soccer Team

The head coach will be responsible for all aspects of the Division III programs including, but not limited to, day-to-day operations; scheduling of contests; recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes; fiscal planning; donor, alumni, and community relations.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Minimum qualifications include Bachelor’s degree and successful coaching, playing, and/or teaching experience.

Master’s degree preferred along with two years’ experience at the intercollegiate level. Strong management skills, recruiting experience, computer/technology skills, and strong oral and written communication skills are essential.

This position has a flexible start date and will remain open until filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to [email protected]

Please Note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected] . Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.

The physical requirements described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required frequently to be able to have the ability to demonstrate the appropriate skills and techniques to be used by athletes. The employee is frequently required to visually monitor student-athletes, sit, stand, lift and carry (up to 50 pounds), reach, squat, climb stairs, kneel, and move equipment/boxes up to 50 lbs.