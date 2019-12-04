History Assistant Professor – Tenure Track

Posted on December 4th, 2019 by Travis Dix

The Department of History, Political Science, and Religion at Averett University invites applications for a tenure-track assistant professor position in modern history to begin in Fall 2020. Review of applications will begin February 20, 2020.

Qualifications

It is preferred that candidates have teaching and research expertise in modern European history, with training in the following areas: modern Russia and/or the European Union. The applicant should also be able to teach survey courses in Western Civilization and American history. A doctorate in history (anticipated or completed) from a regionally accredited college/university is required.

Averett University is a teaching institution where teaching excellence, advising, and mentoring of students is of the highest importance. The standard teaching load is 12 credit hours per semester.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual, speech, and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including classroom interactions with students, classroom presentations/lections, student advising, and review and grading of assignments

Most work is performed while sitting or standing with walking necessary to/from classrooms and meetings

Work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 10 pounds, occasionally, notes, files, binder

At times, work may require pushing/pulling (drawers, chairs), reaching, bending, twisting, or climbing (stairs)

Occasionally will need to work under time pressure, work on multiple tasks simultaneously, perform tedious and exacting work, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

At times may be called upon to work in an emergency situation, make frequent changes of tasks, or work an irregular work schedule/overtime

Frequently will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, Moodle, PC Self-Service, and other campus software

Seasonally may work in situations where communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.) are present

Primary work locations are an office environment and classrooms

A Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References are to be submitted to:

Selection Committee, History Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

preferably through the e-mail address: historyjob@averett.edu.

For additional information, visit the Averett University web site at: www.averett.edu.

