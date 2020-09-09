Homecoming @ Home: Averett’s 2020 Homecoming Goes Virtual

Posted on September 9th, 2020 by Matt Bell

Students, employees, alumni and friends are invited to celebrate Averett University’s Homecoming at home this year, tuning in all weekend long for a number of exciting online events.

As part of an ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of Averett’s 2020 Homecoming weekend events will be held virtually this year. Themed as the Roaring ‘20s, Homecoming @ Home will continue with a number of annual Homecoming traditions on the weekend of October 16-18 – just virtually!

Cheer on the Cougars as Averett’s athletics teams webcast scrimmages and events over the weekend. Watch out for the upcoming schedule at averettcougars.com.

Join as an employer or a participant of the virtual Career Fair and Expo Friday morning.

Watch as Averett honors six alumni at a virtual Distinguished Alumni and Service Awards and inducts seven alumni into the Athletics Hall of Fame Saturday morning.

View the annual Service of Remembrance on Sunday morning to remember those who have passed away in the last year.

Send well wishes to the classes of 1970, 1995 and 2010 as they remember their graduation anniversaries. They will officially celebrate this occasion during next year’s events at Homecoming 2021.

“We cherish traditions at Averett, and Homecoming is one of the most exciting and significant each year,” said Dan Hayes, director of alumni relations. “While we had hoped to have everyone gathered on our campus like years past, we’ve had to reimagine so many University traditions and events in order to ensure the health and safety of this community.”

For all the latest on Homecoming news and updates, visit Averett.edu/homecoming. Further information and schedules will be updated frequently.