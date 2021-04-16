Honors Recognition Program Returns to Celebrate Averett Students from Two Years

Posted on April 16th, 2021 by Matt Bell

The annual Averett University Honors Recognition Program was held Tuesday, April 13, underneath a tent on the lawn at the Student Center. This special event honors students for their academic achievements.

This year’s program was one of several firsts. In addition to being the first in-person academic event to be held on the University’s Main Campus since spring 2020, it was also the first program in school history to honor students from two academic years.

The spring 2020 semester came to a sudden halt that March, as students were sent home to finish out the semester online due to the growing concern around the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the change to virtual instruction, the honors recognition program was put on hold.

“Since March 2020, Averett’s honors scholars have brought a whole new dimension to achievement, to dedication, to flexibility and to resourcefulness,” Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks said. “It’s fair to say that you have been tested in ways that we never anticipated… and, I am so very proud to say, you stepped right up and met the challenge.”

Averett Vice President Dr. Timothy Fulop told those in attendance that students from the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years were being recognized for departmental and Ember awards.

Mariely Mesa, a senior sociology and criminal justice major, won the Outstanding Student in Modern Languages Award for excelling in her Spanish classes. Mesa was overjoyed and said she did not know which honor she earned until it was announced.

“It’s an honor … I didn’t expect this. To be told I’m going to be awarded something is a pleasure and I feel very proud of myself,” Mesa said. She plans to pursue a career in crime scene investigation after graduation, and has completed an internship with the Danville Police Department.

Leo Meador ’20 returned to campus after graduating last year to collect the Outstanding Achievement in Psychology Award for the 2019-2020 academic year.

“[2020] was a really weird year with COVID and we had to shift everything online. It was really challenging during that time, and to be able to return today and receive this award is cool. It was really rewarding,” Meador said. He earned three degrees in clinical and counseling psychology, biological psychology and integrative health in 2020. He is now pursuing his master’s in business administration in the Averett Online program and working for Averett as a graduate assistant.

Grayson Eaton, a senior communications student, led those in attendance in the singing of the Alma Mater, and University Chaplain Rev. Skyler Daniel gave the invocation and benediction.

The following are the award winners for 2019-2020:

Biological and Physical Sciences:

Russell C. Brachman Award: Jessica Norcott

Business Administration:

Outstanding Business Student Awards: Andrew Lancaster and Nicholas Stuart Winston

Communication Studies/Journalism:

Outstanding Communication Studies/Journalism Student: Katelyn Dewberry

Ember:

Literature:

First Place, Written Arts: Kaylee Webster for “The Unobtainable Warmth”

Honorable Mention, Written Arts: Bryan Keith Stancil II for “The Cabin”

Honorable Mention, Written Arts: Haley Farthing for “The Night”

Visual Arts:

First Place, Visual Arts: Shelby Couzzi for “Behind the Team”

Honorable Mention, Visual Arts: Brenda Taylor for “God’s Glory Through the Eyes of a Tree”

Honorable Mention, Visual Arts: Steven Hayes for “Zeckriel The Crimson Spearman”

Equestrian Studies:

Equestrian Studies Academic Honors Award: Noel Muehlbauer

Outstanding Equestrian Studies Award: Jordan Anderson and Noel Muehlbauer

History and Political Science:

Dr. William S. Trakas Honors Award: Evan Phillips

Outstanding Senior in History and Political Science: Trysten Wiggins-Fralin

Honors Program:

Virginia Collegium Scholar Award: Sadie Strickland

Language, Literature, and Culture:

David Hoffman Honors Award: Maria Gomez-Escalante and Evan Phillips

Outstanding Student in African American Studies Minor: Katelyn Dewberry

Outstanding Student in English: Katelyn Dewberry and Kaylee Webster

Outstanding Student in Modern Languages: Maria Gomez Escalante

Nursing:

Faculty Nursing Award: Tyler Campbell

Highest Grade Point Average: Tyler Campbell

Nursing Leadership Award: Andruw Cain

Physical Education, Wellness, and Sports Science:

Norma Roady Award: Jared Tubb

Psychology:

Outstanding Achievement in Psychology Award: Leo Meador

The following are the award winners for 2020-2021:

Biological and Physical Sciences:

Russell C. Brachman Biology Award: Lindsey Bateman

Business Administration:

Outstanding Business Student Award: Morgan Anne Crews

Communication Studies/Journalism:

Chanticleer Service Award: Garrett Haskins

Outstanding Communication Studies/Journalism Student: Kelly King

Computer Information Systems:

Computer Science and Information Systems Award: Afia Nyantakyi

Education:

Education Department Leadership Award: Hannah Elliott

Highest GPA in Education Award: Maggie Turner and Kaylee Webster

Outstanding Student in Education Award: Jasmin Washington

Ember:

Literature:

First Place, Written Arts: Kaylee Webster for “The Season of Spring”

Honorable Mention, Written Arts: Abraham Timm for “Untitled Love Poem About Love,”

Honorable Mention, Written Arts: Antania Wilkerson for “Freedom in a Society Now,”

Visual Arts:

First Place, Visual Arts: Shelby Couzzi for “Light Behind the Mountain”

Honorable Mention, Visual Arts: Evan Phillips for “A Wondering Neko”

Honorable Mention, Visual Arts: Mallarie Kidd for “The Butterfly Form”

Equestrian Studies:

Equestrian Studies Academic Honors Award: Sadie Strickland

Outstanding Equestrian Studies Award: Sara Tromba

History and Political Science:

Outstanding Student in History and Political Science Award: Bradley Bizzell

Language, Literature, and Culture:

David Hoffman Honors Award: Jennyfer Montes-Galdamez

Outstanding Student in African American Studies Minor Award: Kiana Williams

Outstanding Student in English Award: Jessie Ross

Outstanding Student in Modern Languages: Mariely Mesa

Music:

Alexander and Violet Allen Choral Award: Grayson Eaton

Rita S. Porterfield Music Award: Lindsey Bateman

Nursing:

Highest GPA Award: Jack Garrett, George Roos, Jordan Turner and Haley Whitlow

Leadership Award: Jordan Turner

Nursing Faculty Award: Caroline Earle

Physical Education, Wellness, and Sports Science:

Norma Roady Award: Johanna Stichel

Psychology:

Outstanding Achievement in Psychology Award: Eleanor Crane and Danielle Kahn

Outstanding Student in Sociology and Criminal Justice: Elizabeth Peasley

PSI International Honor Society Award: Bailey Noel Hoffman