Incoming Averett Students Receive $640,000 at Annual Scholarship Day

Posted on March 11th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Averett University’s Scholarship Day was held at the end of February with 80 students in participation. Each student received $2,000 per year for up to four years just for attending. In total, Averett presented $640,000 in scholarship dollars.

Matthew Mann, Averett’s assistant director of admissions, said the invite-only event was a success, and added another event is planned for April.

“Scholarships are important to make a private school education affordable and a reality for most families. Averett is fortunate enough to provide scholarships to 100% of students who are offered admissions, which makes us more affordable than 75% of other private colleges in Virginia,” Mann said.

Students from mostly the East Coast participated in Scholarship Day, while international students and those unable to make the February event will have an opportunity to attend in April.

“Scholarship Day is designed to invite our top academic students to campus to encourage them to learn more about the academic side of Averett, meet future classmates and network with faculty,” Mann said.

