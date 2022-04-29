Internship – Coordinator of Events, Operations and Student-Athlete Development

Posted on April 29th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Coordinator of Events, Operations and Student-Athlete Involvement. This full-time, two-year position is funded primarily through the NCAA Division III Ethnic Minorities & Women’s Internship Grant, and offers the candidate the opportunity to be involved in all aspects of collegiate athletic administration.

Responsibilities

The coordinator of Events, Operations and Student-Athlete Development will be responsible for all aspects of this Division III program including, but not limited to, assisting the Director of Athletics in day-to-day operations; game day operations; administrative projects and duties, conducting departmental research, student athlete programming, fundraising, and alumni and community relations. The intern will also be responsible for teaching, mentoring, training, scheduling and managing a student workforce of federal work study employees, interns from communications and sports management classes/practicums and student volunteers.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community. Averett University equal opportunity employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications

Minimum qualifications include Bachelor’s degree and prefeerd experience in intercollegicate athletics and/or administration.

Master’s degree preferred along with two years experience at the intercollegiate level. Strong management skills, recruiting experience, computer/technology skills, and strong oral and written communication skills are essential.

Application

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to athleticsintern@averett.edu

Please Note: