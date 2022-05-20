Posted on May 20th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Primary focus of the IT Support Specialist is in the areas of IT customer support, computer hardware/software troubleshooting and remediation, helpdesk, and data management. Monitors, operates, coordinates, assists and trains others in the operation of computer hardware, software, and peripherals. Utilizes computer equipment, software, and diagnostic tools to perform a broad range of customer assistance, equipment installation, maintenance, and repair. Works independently with minimal supervision and may assist in training, scheduling, and distributing work of other staff members, service-learning students and student workers. Updates supervisor and senior staff on status of projects and technical issues. Exercises judgment and creativity in selecting and applying procedures correctly and determines when to refer problems to the supervisor or the next level of support. May provide information and training to students, staff and faculty on established policies and procedures, or services provided.

Qualifications

Associate or bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology or similar.

2+ years technology related experience. Other combinations of education and experience will be considered.

Experience with helpdesk service ticket tracking and support

Experience with Windows 7 – 11 and MacOS

Experience with Microsoft Office

Familiarity with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace

Experience with hardware & software troubleshooting and remediation

Primary Duties/Responsibilities

Provides phone and/or in-person technical support to students, faculty and staff.

Configures and installs desktop/laptop computers, software and peripherals for faculty and staff.

Creates and supports user accounts for faculty, staff and students across multiple platforms, including MS Office 365 and Google Workspace.

Provides troubleshooting, maintenance and repairs for computers, printers and peripherals.

Assists in creation and issuance of student, faculty and staff ID Cards.

Provides technical support for university classrooms, labs, print stations, kiosks, and meeting spaces

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

Sedentary physical effort, exerting up to 20 lbs. occasionally or negligible weights frequently; sitting most of the time.

Constant fine dexterity; adequate vision, hearing, talking to use computer, telephone and communicate effectively with others.

Regular standing, walking, lifting, carrying, reaching, handling, kneeling, crouching, crawling, bending, twisting, climbing, balancing.

Pushing/pulling.

Submit Letter of interest and Resume to: techjob@averett.edu

