Landscape Lighting Designers to Hold One-Night Only Lighting Display Event to Re-Envision the Nightscape on Averett University’s Campus

Posted on July 18th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Averett University is pleased to host Sterling Lighting this week for their annual summit beginning Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22.

Top landscape lighting designers from across North America and the Caribbean will gather at Averett University to reenvision the nightscape of the University’s Main Campus.

On Thursday, July 21, at 9 p.m., guests and members of the community will be able to see temporary lighting displays showcasing the brilliant possibilities for future lighting enhancements on campus. The landscape lighting displays will be available to view for one night only to the general public. Registration is required, and available by clicking here.

This outdoor event will be one of the largest lighting design challenges to take place in the country. Design teams will rely upon their creativity, expertise and cutting-edge products to illuminate key areas on Averett’s Main Campus, such as Jordan Commons, the Student Center patio and the iconic Main Hall building.

The design teams will be led by award-winning lighting designers and mentors from across the U.S. and the Caribbean. Tasked with bringing their designs to completion in an accelerated time frame with a limited number of lighting fixtures, designers will be challenged to show the campus in a new light​​.

Guests will be able to view the lighting spectacles and hear teams present the challenges, solutions and specific Sterling Lighting products used to achieve their final designs.