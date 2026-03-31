Large Turnout Engages in Averett University Career and Internship Fair

Posted on March 31st, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Nearly 200 Averett University students connected with more than 30 local and regional exhibitors as Averett hosted its Career and Internship Fair on March 31 in the Multipurpose Room of the Student Center.

The event, held in collaboration with the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership Initiative (V-TOP), gave students the opportunity to meet employers, explore internships and jobs, and build professional connections.

“This career and internship fair has been a huge success,” said Victoria McKinnis, who leads Averett’s partnership with the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) as the Region 3 V-TOP Director and also helped organize Tuesday’s fair. “We are so pleased with the turnout. In less than an hour, we had already seen well over 100 students participate and had around 40 employers come to connect with our students. Our students were very prepared and showed up prepared to take advantage of this event.”

The fair was the first of its kind on Averett’s campus in several years. Organizers met or exceeded their goals and see a strong future for similar events.

More than 30 exhibitors took part in presenting their businesses, government agencies and other organizations looking to recruit qualified Averett students.

“This event has been successful due to partnerships across the university,” McKinnis added. “Along with V-TOP, we had collaboration with our career services and student success department, we have come together to put on a really great event. We have also relied on our faculty and staff to make the students aware of this opportunity. We have also had some student interns that have helped with the logistics to make this event special.”

Students engaged with employers to learn what they are seeking and how to prepare for internships and future careers in the competitive job market.

“I have learned that there are a lot of opportunities available in the nearby area,” said Chuck Freedman, a freshman from Durham, North Carolina. “There are a lot of opportunities available in the Danville area. I am hoping, in the long term, to meet with people for future connections.”

Students recognized the importance of networking and the potential impact of the connections they made.

“I think this event was better than I had expected,” said Brianna Sams, a senior from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “It was a really big turnout. I think a lot of students are taking advantage of this opportunity. I know I did, I went to every table. It was awesome for me.”

The Career and Internship Fair gave Averett students another opportunity to showcase their skills and education while connecting with potential employers. The university aims to prepare students for successful careers and contribute to the local, regional and national workforce.

“It’s very important to be able to take advantage of opportunities that we have been given and to be able to build those connections at an early age,” said Nicholas Easley, a junior from South Boston, Virginia. “I want to build those connections both for perhaps jobs in the summer and also for full-time jobs in the future.

To view a photo gallery of the Career and Internship Fair, please click HERE.