Large Turnout Propels Averett Aviation Day

Approximately 200 people gathered on Friday, March 21, for Averett University’s Department of Aeronautics’ annual Aviation Day. The event, held in an airplane hangar at the Averett George J. Falk Flight Center at Danville Regional Airport, brought together alumni, current and prospective students and their families, aviation partners, as well as members of the university faculty and staff to start the day.

An impressive group of more than 45 alumni from various sectors of the aviation industry returned to showcase the diverse career paths available to Averett Aeronautics graduates. These alumni include pilots flying for major domestic and international airlines, as well as those working for companies like FedEx and UPS, serving criminal justice agencies, and piloting for private businesses. Additionally, many alumni have pursued non-flying careers, holding leadership positions in fields such as ground operations, aviation marketing and PR, aeronautics education, and more.

“Our program has produced talented aviators who are doing great things in the skies and on the tarmac. And our program is growing,” said Averett President Dr. David Joyce to the alumni in the room. “Today, as we celebrate the successes of those who have come before us and those who are following in their footsteps, we’re reminded of just how powerful education can be. The future of aeronautics is bright, and I am excited to see how our students will continue to lead the way.”

Chief Flight Instructor Travis Williams opened the ceremony with remarks about the growth of the department and this event. He thanked everyone in attendance and particularly praised the alumni who not only return every year, but are growing in numbers.

“I’m floored at what this day has become,” Williams said. “These guys are amazing. We wouldn’t have the program that we have without each and every one of them. They tell us what we need to teach our students.”

Joyce, who became Averett’s 15th president in January of this year, remarked about the importance of this event and the aeronautics program in particular. He spoke about the partnerships between the university, the City of Danville and Danville Community College. But in the end, it all comes back to the students, both current and prospective, and the alumni.

“We are especially honored to have some of our distinguished alumni here today—who have gone through this program and are now making their mark in the aviation industry,” said Joyce. “Their passion, drive, and expertise represent the best of our program and highlight the boundless opportunities in this field.”

The draw of prospective students continues to expand. A group of nearly 40 high school students considering a career in aeronautics and their families attended, learning about the various sectors of the industry and Averett’s offerings in sessions throughout the day.

“It’s clear that aviation and education are inseparable,” said Joyce. Aviation is more than just a field of study; it symbolizes opportunity, ambition and progress. At Averett, we’re proud to be a part of this important mission.”

Prior to the ceremony, the assembled group of current Averett students, prospective students and aeronautics alumni spent the first hour of the event networking in a casual and informal setting. The group traded stories, discussed the importance of the program and this event and bonded over their love of aviation.

Following the remarks, the current students and prospective students split into two groups, with some participating in various “round table discussions” with alumni and the others toured the facility and the department’s livery.