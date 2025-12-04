Late-Night Breakfast Dec. 3, 2025

Posted on December 4th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

“More of Anything? More of Every Thing!”

On Wednesday night, Dec. 3, Averett University hosted its biennial Late-Night Breakfast in the Cougar Den. Beginning at 10 p.m., Averett students were treated to a delicious study break on Reading Day. Fresh cooked pancakes, tater tots, bacon and eggs were dished out by Averett faculty and staff.

Added this year was a biscuit waffle station and a candy bar. Assorted sweets and pastries were also available, along with plenty of hot and cold beverages.

Always a highly anticipated event, Late Night Breakfast featured game and activities, including bingo and finish the lyrics, all run by the Student Government Association. Students arrived early (there is always a line when the gates open) and many wore their favorite pajamas and other sleep wear or comfortable sweats.

In the end, the Late-Night Breakfast provided what it always has provided. A fresh, hot meal, fun, fellowship and spending time with friends before the beginning of exams and the end of the semester.

To view a photo gallery from Late-Night Breakfast, please click HERE.