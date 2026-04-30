Late Night Breakfast Serves Up a Heaping Helping of Fun

Posted on April 30th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

On Wednesday night, April 29, Averett University hosted its biennial Late Night Breakfast in the Cougar Den. Beginning at 10 p.m., Averett students were treated to a delicious study break on Reading Day. Fresh cooked pancakes (a few made-to-order), tater tots, sausage bacon, turkey bacon and eggs were dished out by Averett faculty and staff.

One of the highlights this year was a candy bar. Assorted sweets and pastries were also available, along with plenty of hot and cold beverages. Some ventured over to the make-your-own waffles station.

Always a highly anticipated event, Late Night Breakfast featured games and activities, run by the Student Government Association. Students arrived early (there is always a line when the gates open) and many wore their favorite pajamas and other sleep wear or comfortable sweats. Since this was held on the same night as the Night of Champions, there were also some students still dressed to the nines to round out this busy and exciting day/night.

As usual, the Late Night Breakfast provided what it always has provided. A fresh, hot meal, fun, fellowship and spending time with friends before the beginning of exams and the end of the school year.

To view a photo gallery from Late-Night Breakfast, please click HERE.