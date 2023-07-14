Posted on July 14th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Director of Library and Instructional Resources, the Library Assistant will handle processing of invoices, monitoring various accounts, tracking, compiling, and reporting library-related statistics for internal use and external reporting (ACRL, IPEDs, SACSCOC, etc.) and facility management (placing and tracking facilities tickets, scheduling, setup, technology support, etc.). The Library Assistant would also receive purchased/serial items, maintain organization of the periodicals and records related to them, shelve and shift materials in the collection, help at the circulation desk, and assist with collection management, library events, digitization efforts, and other projects. The Library Assistant will provide backup to the Document Delivery/Library Operations Coordinator as appropriate and necessary and participate in evening/weekend coverage if qualified.

Qualifications

High School Graduate or equivalency (Bachelor’s degree preferred).

Enjoy helping others; positive attitude; flexible.

Strong customer service, communication, and interpersonal skills. Good phone and email etiquette skills.

Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure at times; team player.

Ability to quickly master new computer applications; accurate data entry skills; attention to detail.

Ability to use MS Office 365 for basic/moderate level functions.

Primary Responsibilities

Processing of invoices, tracking expenses.

Tracking, compiling and reporting library-related statistics for internal use and external reporting.

Provide facilities/equipment/technology support: monitoring, scheduling, setup, troubleshooting, placing maintenance requests, and signage.

Assist in projects such as development of the Center for Teaching and Learning, contributing to development of the Library website, participating in digitization, Archives and special collection projects, etc.

Assist the Document Delivery/Library Operations Coordinator as necessary and appropriate.

Coordinate with the part-time Library Evening/Weekend Supervisor and participate in evening/weekend coverage if qualified.

Secondary Responsibilities

Participate in provision of information services as able and necessary.

Participate in other Library projects and initiatives as able.

Participate in University projects as appropriate.

Other duties as assigned.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Blount Library, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.