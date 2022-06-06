Reporting to the Director of Library and Instructional Resources, the Library Document Delivery Specialist will coordinate with library faculty and staff to ensure that (a) collections (including archives) are well maintained and accessible, and (b) that required documents not held locally are requested from other libraries and delivered to Averett students and faculty in a timely manner. The Specialist will fill document delivery requests, assist the Library Operations Coordinator in scheduling, training, mentoring, and evaluating library student assistants and managing/providing circulation services as needed (without students in summer).
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree required.
- Enjoy helping others; positive attitude; flexible.
- Strong customer service, communication, and interpersonal skills. Good phone and email etiquette skills.
- Research skills are essential
- Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure at times; team player.
- Ability to quickly master new computer applications; strong, accurate data entry skills; attention to detail.
- Ability to use Office 365 for basic/moderate level functions.
Primary Responsibilities
- Serve as point person for document delivery requests from faculty, students, and staff, and fill external requests for materials and information as necessary and appropriate.
- Manage library functions such as inter-library loans and document delivery, and as appropriate, material circulation, reserves, renewals, recording statistics, etc.
- Assist the Library Director with Archival Collections organization, projects, research, and access.
- Collaborate with other library staff on projects and participate in evening/weekend coverage if qualified.
Secondary Responsibilities
- Serve as backup for the Library Operations Coordinator in scheduling, training, mentoring, and evaluating library student assistants and managing/providing circulation services as needed.
- Participate in other Library projects and initiatives as able.
- Participate in University projects and committees as appropriate.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, Blount Library, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: lddspecialist@averett.edu
Please note:
- As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.