Posted on June 6th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Director of Library and Instructional Resources, the Library Document Delivery Specialist will coordinate with library faculty and staff to ensure that (a) collections (including archives) are well maintained and accessible, and (b) that required documents not held locally are requested from other libraries and delivered to Averett students and faculty in a timely manner. The Specialist will fill document delivery requests, assist the Library Operations Coordinator in scheduling, training, mentoring, and evaluating library student assistants and managing/providing circulation services as needed (without students in summer).

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required.

Enjoy helping others; positive attitude; flexible.

Strong customer service, communication, and interpersonal skills. Good phone and email etiquette skills.

Research skills are essential

Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure at times; team player.

Ability to quickly master new computer applications; strong, accurate data entry skills; attention to detail.

Ability to use Office 365 for basic/moderate level functions.

Primary Responsibilities

Serve as point person for document delivery requests from faculty, students, and staff, and fill external requests for materials and information as necessary and appropriate.

Manage library functions such as inter-library loans and document delivery, and as appropriate, material circulation, reserves, renewals, recording statistics, etc.

Assist the Library Director with Archival Collections organization, projects, research, and access.

Collaborate with other library staff on projects and participate in evening/weekend coverage if qualified.

Secondary Responsibilities

Serve as backup for the Library Operations Coordinator in scheduling, training, mentoring, and evaluating library student assistants and managing/providing circulation services as needed.

Participate in other Library projects and initiatives as able.

Participate in University projects and committees as appropriate.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Blount Library, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: lddspecialist@averett.edu

Please note: