Posted on September 21st, 2022 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Director of Library and Instructional Resources, the Library Evening/Weekend Supervisor (part-time, hourly) supervises the operations of the library circulation desk, helps students, staff and faculty as necessary in finding and retrieving print and electronic resources, facilitates processing of interlibrary loan and reserves requests, and assists in training, mentoring, and evaluating students workers.

Qualifications

High School Graduate or equivalency.

Enjoy helping others; positive attitude; flexible. Team player.

Strong customer service, communication, and interpersonal skills. Good phone and email etiquette skills.

Ability to master new computer applications and shows attention to detail.

Ability to use Microsoft Office 365 for basic level functions.

Supervisory experience is desirable.

Primary Responsibilities

Supervise operations of the library circulation desk during some evening and weekend hours.

Help students and faculty find and retrieve print and electronic sources.

Assists the circulation manager (position currently vacant – pending redefinition) in training, mentoring, and evaluating student workers.

Process interlibrary loan and course reserve requests.

Maintain library book collections.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Evening/Weekend Supervisor Committee, Blount Library, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: pmckirdy@Averett.edu (Director of Library and Instructional Resources)

