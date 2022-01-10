Reporting to the Director of Library and Instructional Resources, the Library Evening/Weekend Supervisor (part-time, hourly) supervises the operations of the library circulation desk, helps students, staff and faculty as necessary in finding and retrieving print and electronic resources, facilitates processing of interlibrary loan and reserves requests, and assists in training, mentoring, and evaluating students workers.
Qualifications
- High School Graduate or equivalency.
- Enjoy helping others; positive attitude; flexible. Team player.
- Strong customer service, communication, and interpersonal skills. Good phone and email etiquette skills.
- Ability to master new computer applications and shows attention to detail.
- Ability to use MS Word, Excel and Outlook for basic level functions.
- Supervisory experience is desirable.
Primary Responsibilities
- Supervise operations of the library circulation desk during evening and weekend hours.
- Help students and faculty find and retrieve print and electronic sources.
- Assists the circulation manager (position currently vacant – pending redefinition) in training, mentoring, and evaluating student workers.
- Process interlibrary loan and course reserve requests.
- Maintain library book collections.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Evening/Weekend Supervisor Committee, Blount Library, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: LibraryEveningSupervisor@averett.edu (Director of Library and Instructional Resources)
Please note:
- As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.