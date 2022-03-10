Posted on March 10th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Director of Library and Instructional Resources, the Library Operations Coordinator will be the primary point of contact for people entering the library and manager of library circulation functions; facility, technology, and equipment scheduling, setup, coordination, and support. The Library Operations Coordinator will assist and support the Director of Library and Instructional resources and the Librarians with archival collections, development of the Center for Teaching and Learning, collection management, and the development, implementation, and assessment of student worker projects as part of the Library’s High Impact Practices initiative and other projects as necessary and possible. The Coordinator will also mentor and coordinate with the Library Evening/Weekend Supervisor and participate in evening/weekend coverage if qualified.

Qualifications

High School Graduate or equivalency (Bachelor’s degree preferred).

Enjoy helping others; positive attitude; flexible.

Strong customer service, communication, and interpersonal skills. Good phone and email etiquette skills.

Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure at times; team player.

Ability to quickly master new computer applications; strong, accurate data entry skills; attention to detail.

Ability to use MS Word, Excel and Outlook for basic/moderate level functions.

Supervisory experience is desirable.

Primary Responsibilities

Serve as point person for queries (student workers, visitors, “face” of the library when people enter).

Manage library functions such as material circulation, reserves, renewal, fines, recording statistics, etc.

Serve as main manager for student workers: hiring; processing timesheets; coordinating evaluations

Assist the Director and Librarians in projects related to development of the Center for Teaching and Learning.

Assist with Archival Collections projects and access.

Provide facilities/equipment/technology monitoring, scheduling, setup, troubleshooting, placing maintenance requests, and signage.

Mentor and coordinate with the Library Evening/Weekend Supervisor and participate in evening/weekend coverage if qualified.

Secondary Responsibilities

Participate in provision of information services as able and necessary.

Participate in other Library projects and initiatives as able.

Participate in University projects as appropriate.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Blount Library, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: libraryoc@averett.edu

Please note: