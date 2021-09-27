Posted on September 27th, 2021 by Travis Dix

The Mailroom Supervisor provides leadership and supervision to a campus mailroom facility. Generally the supervisor is responsible for the selection, hiring, training, supervision, and evaluation of clerical employees and student workers to perform a variety of duties in the collection, processing and distribution of interoffice and U.S. Mail. The supervisor provides training, advice, and assistance on difficult problems and reviews work for satisfactory performance in accordance with U.S. Postal regulations to develop a team of competent, reliable mailroom workers. Maintaining confidentiality, reliability, good customer service and people skills, and accuracy with attention to detail are required.

Primary Responsibilities

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Supervises the processing of out-going mail; distribution of incoming mail; interoffice mail; and delivery between campuses as well as to and from the post office.

Provides training to employees on the operation of standard and/or computerized mail processing equipment; determination of proper class and zone for U.S. Postal Service mail on standard or computerized mail scales and determination of correct rate.

Performs quality control checks to assure that proper postage is applied, mail is appropriately sorted, and processed.

Assures that incoming mail is promptly sorted and distributed to all departments, faculty and administrative offices.

Trains mailroom employees on use of equipment, customer service, and mailing/delivery options available through the mailroom.

Seeks ways to optimize the mailroom performance and efficiency to improve customer experience while maintaining security.

Investigates and proposes methods and equipment that would result in cost savings to the university while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction with service provided.

Leads the team with a positive and encouraging attitude and supports the functions of the other university departments.

Qualifications

High school diploma or GED, with some college preferred

Good communication skills to communicate clearly with people in order to make sure their needs are understood and informative responses provided.

Excellent organizational skills to ensure efficiency of mailroom operations.

Dependable and able to drive delivery van and have a valid Driver’s License with clean driving record.

Reliable and able to work independently and with others as a team leader.

Knowledge of U.S. Postal Service rules, regulations, rates and documentation for processing U.S. mail.

Knowledge of the operation of standard and computerized mail processing equipment.

Knowledge of College organization, office practices and procedures.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring communication, both in-person and by telephone and email.

Visual acuity required to perform duties to include reading names and addresses, use of computer, driving, reading, etc.

Must be able to perform simple math functions.

Must be able to change tasks frequently, function well in a noisy and distracting environment, and work with others as part of a team.

Ability to operate a motor vehicle and a valid driver’s license required with a clear driving record.

Frequently will need to strength move or carry 10-25 pounds and occasionally up to 60 pounds.

Frequent standing, sitting, and walking.

Work requires reaching and handling of supplies/mail/packages, bending to retrieve items from low shelves/cabinets or twisting.

At time may experience time pressure.

May need to push/pull items such as drawers, boxes, carts, hand trucks; stepping up on stools.

Needs manual dexterity to use office equipment such as computer, calculator, phone, postage meter, printer, copier, fax, scanner, scissors, etc.

Primary work location is a mix of indoors and outdoors (to travel between buildings and campuses).

Work environment typically does not include an environment that is hazardous to health and safety.

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs, and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o Michael Boehm

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: mailroomsupervisor@averett.edu