Posted on September 13th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Averett University, located in Danville, Va., seeks a well-organized professional to serve as the Marketing and Communications Specialist II. This position requires an energetic, self-directed individual who can thrive in a fast-paced office environment.

Reporting to the Assistant Vice President of Strategic Communications, the Marketing and Communications Specialist II is responsible for the work flow of Averett’s day-to-day marketing and communications functions.

The Office of Marketing and Communications leads public information, strategic messaging and reputation management efforts across Averett. The office develops and executes strategic public relations programs that support the goals of Averett University, including functions such as news and public information, media and public relations, photography and video production, publication development, social media oversight, internal communications, website management and emergency communications.

Qualifications

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in communications, public relations, marketing, journalism, English or similar field required. Master’s degree is a bonus.

A minimum of three to six years of relevant public relations, marketing, journalism, writing or project management work experience.

Excellent writing and editing with working knowledge of Associated Press Style.

Experience working in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment, with the ability to handle multiple projects and a variety of duties simultaneously.

Demonstrated experience with traditional and digital marketing programs that meet Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Proven ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to represent the University in a professional manner.

Proven record of being a self-starter who is proactive and goal-oriented with the ability to work autonomously, take initiative and make decisions.

Proven project management and event leadership experience.

Higher education experience a plus.

Availability for periodic evening and weekend work is required.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Duties

Provide thoughtful leadership and high-level support to the Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Communications and the Marketing and Communications team.

Lead partnerships with campus wide departments to determine marketing and communications needs for various initiatives and events.

Manage work flow of multiple projects within the Office of Marketing and Communications, including the digital creative services and print publication production processes. This includes project prioritization, development of timelines, ushering through creative briefs and client expectations, and leading the team to ensure timely implementation.

Lead and serve as editor in the development and execution of an annual alumni magazine through collaboration with the team.

Provide final edits to two weekly internal e-newsletters – CoffeeBreak and Cougar Connection.

Develop content for University level social media accounts and the website.

Contribute to fundraising activities through marketing and communications support for the Office of Institutional Advancement, including the development of print and online gift marketing collateral.

Support enrollment marketing and communications efforts through collaboration, writing, ideation, etc.

Create and write various internal and external presentations, as needed.

Represent the Office of Marketing and Communications in various internal committees, as needed.

Represent the University in various external events.

Other duties as assigned.

Work Schedule:

This is a salaried, exempt, professional level position—hours are varied.

Demands of the Position

Occasional Travel Required

This position requires all of the following to be performed, with or without reasonable accommodations:

Use of computer and various software (word processing, spreadsheet, web-based) as well as other common office equipment such as telephone, copier, fax, printer, etc.

Comparing, synthesizing, computer, compiling, copying, and analyzing information

Speaking, hearing, and visual acuity is necessary

Physical activity will include grasping, reaching, keyboarding, and the ability to move items up to 25 pounds, such as a box of printer paper or office supplies.

Submit letter of interest in and qualifications for the position, current resume, and three professional references to markcommspec@averett.edu or:

Selection Committee, c/o Cassie Williams Jones, Assistant Vice President of Strategic Communications

c/o Averett University

420 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541

No phone calls please.

Review of candidates will begin immediately; applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Please note: