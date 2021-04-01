Marketing Professor for Department of Business Administration

Posted on April 1st, 2021 by Travis Dix

Averett University is seeking a full-time marketing professor to lead the undergraduate program in Business Administration: Marketing. The candidate will be expected to have the following credentials:

A doctorate (PhD or DBA) in business with at least 18 graduate credit hours in marketing; persons who are ABD in final stage of degree completion will also be considered.

Teaching experience, and interest and/or experience in entrepreneurship is desired. Interest and/or experience as a department chair and/or program director is also welcomed.

Ability and flexibility to teach in different modalities is expected.

The candidate will be expected to teach at the undergraduate level initially and eventually at the graduate level in marketing and other related courses. The candidate will be expected to advise undergraduate students in the four-year undergraduate program, participate in University committees, and other related community activities in a tenure-track position. The Department is looking for someone with energy and excitement to help expand the marketing concentration.

Special Instructions for Applicants:

Apply only to the following email (marketingprofessor@averett.edu):

Upload a PDF of the following required documents:

Curriculum Vita

Letter of Interest

Unofficial Transcripts

Professional References

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including conducting meetings, interviews, and presentations as well as using interactive technology

Some work is performed while sitting although standing and walking are frequently necessary (programs, tours, events, etc.)

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 50 pounds,

At times, work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching or use of foot pedals (driving)

Work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

On occasion will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks

At times will need to use equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and others

Work environment regularly includes noise/vibration

Travel and attendance at events is required frequently within Danville and surrounding area

Work locations include an office environment and educational campus settings, both indoor and outdoor

Please note: