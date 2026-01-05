Marshall Selected for NCAA DIII Student Immersion Program

Posted on January 5th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

DANVILLE, Va. — Averett University women’s golf senior Sophia Marshall was one of approximately 40 student-athletes selected to attend the upcoming NCAA Division III Student Immersion Program, which will be held Jan. 13-16 at the Gaylord National Resort Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The DIII Student Immersion Program gives student-athletes an opportunity to learn more about the governance, leadership and operations of intercollegiate athletics. While at the convention, participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at operations and take part in professional development opportunities.

Marshall is excited to take part in this year’s program after getting a glimpse of the convention last year as one of several Old Dominion Athletic Conference student-athletes who were selected to attend with the conference.

“I was extremely honored to not only be nominated but also selected to attend the 2026 NCAA Convention through their Student Immersion Program,” Marshall said. “Last year I had the opportunity to attend this convention and was able to see behind the scenes in how changes are made at the division level. I am excited to attend once again and continue to network with professionals and fellow student-athletes that are trying to expedite their careers. This opportunity will not only be a fun experience but help me in networking while looking toward my future within sports.”

By: Drew Wilson/Director of University Marketing & Communications

