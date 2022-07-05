Posted on July 5th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Position Description

As part of the Student Services team, this position will coordinate and provide support to enrolled students as well as military site coordination. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: recruitment, admissions, advising and student support utilizing critical thinking skills to triage to appropriate departments and to resolve student questions for all new and continuing students throughout their academic program. This position is responsible for serving as the liaison between the student, the University and the military base with regard to policies and procedures. Through their work they will deliver the core elements of Averett’s mission and vision of being a premier student-centered university renowned for innovative teaching and experiential learning. The ability to reach our vision and the core values of Innovation and Discovery rely on a strong, dynamic, student-centered approach.

The Military Site and Student Support Liaison reports to the Executive Director of Student Services for AU Online and will maintain effective and close working relationships with enrollment, student services colleagues, accounting, financial aid, academic services, and various university partners. This position is expected to serve as the contact person for currently enrolled students in Averett’s Online program. They will provide vision, leadership, management, excellent customer service and responsiveness, and hands-on operational oversight of their student case load.

The Military Site and Student Support Liaison demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:

Course registration: This position supports course registration; ensuring students are enrolled full time in correct courses.

At-risk student identification: Position aids in the identification of students who may need additional resources to be successful in the program and helps facilitate action including access and contact with the appropriate support resources.

Communication: Position creates strategic communication plan that spans from students introductory course and to the end of their degree requirement to increase retention and may include emails and phone calls checking on student progress/experience and informing students of important deadlines, announcements, course registration instructions and engagement opportunities in collaboration with the Executive Director of Student Services for AU Online .

Attendance and Grade Tracking: This position supports and facilitates communication reach out to students that are high risk due to nonattendance and poor grades.

Provide one-on-one counseling, case management, and support services to a caseload of students.

This position will have a caseload of students and will work with students to develop effective study habits, organization, and time management skills

Primary Responsibilities

Conducts meetings in order to:

a.) recruit, inform, and retain students

b.) notify students of admission and degree completion requirements

c.) review with students the degree completion options at Averett University and assist students in preparing a degree completion plan

d.) provide awareness of the assessment of prior learning process

e.) provide general student services information

Requires complete understanding of all program requirements, nuances pertaining to military personnel, available courses, national standardized exams, and other options.

Coordinate access and availability of classrooms

Ensure classrooms are adequately equipped and technology is working properly

Advise students in the following areas: military requirements pertaining to active duty military as well as veterans, available services, academic honors, academic opportunities, academic probation and suspension, academic performance, program completion, extensions, concurrent enrollment, and prerequisite course work.

Schedules, coordinates, and disseminates site, elective, and supplemental curriculum information to students as well as serve as University contact person for military base personnel.

Oversee all student change-of-status processes (personal information, course withdrawal, program withdrawal, re-entry, etc.) and processes and informs appropriate departments within 2 business days to assure compliance with federal and state regulations.

Monitor academic and enrollment progress of students to ensure that students comply with military and adult studies policies and procedures; primary role is communicating with students (e.g. students who have academic or attendance problems, registration challenges, program completion needs).

Coordinate student retention and re-entry process as assigned. This includes contacting students for re-entry advising, analyzing reports and distributing retention information

Coordinate all aspects of onsite student welcome and orientation process, ensuring all new students are oriented to Averett policies and services prior to starting the program.

Respond in timely manner to individual student problems, concerns, and questions.

Conduct class visits on a scheduled basis

Act as liaison between Averett University, students and military base personnel with respect to admissions, degree options, degree requirements, and academic progress.

Ensure appropriate courses are offered and students are being correctly registered.

Understand and embrace the relationship of position and tasks to the University mission, vision and values

Embrace campus culture

Assist in execution of emergency response procedures

Must be able to lift light boxes.

Other duties as assigned

Secondary Responsibilities

Stay current on student resources and documents.

Maintain Target X relating to student caseload and other action items as required.

Maintain roster reports and report management

Maintain Early Alerts and Target X relating to student early alert reports and other action items as required.

Help gather data and participate in the analysis of program outcomes.

Coordinate with AU Online Student Services team, enrollment, financial aid, accounting, registrar, and academic services.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Must hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree (master’s degree preferred).

Two years of experience in student support services, social services, customer service, communications, training and development, or related position required.

The ability to communicate effectively, prioritize work flow, work well with minimum supervision, and accept responsibility for total task completion is required.

Proven experience in an educational environment working with academic programs, policies, and procedures is a plus.

Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships.

Experience with building strong professional relationships with students, faculty and staff.

Experience with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word and PowerPoint.)

Ability to implement innovative ideas to proactively solve problems, prioritize workload, work on cross functional teams and use specialized computer applications like Student Information Systems and Customer Relationship Management systems.

Knowledge of factors that affect student retention and persistence.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills needed.

Experience in strategic and operational planning and problem solving.

Excellent leadership and organizational skills including project management and the ability to track details and manage timelines.

Experience with working adult population seeking degrees in an online program preferred.

ADA/Travel related:

Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations

Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided

Must be able to lift 25-30 pounds on a limited basis

The employee must be available to work irregular hours which are flexible to best meet the needs of Averett Online students, including evenings and weekends.

The position will require occasional travel, depending on University needs, including within the region, Virginia, and to main campus to attend, in-person, several meetings and special events during the academic year, including opening kick-off and graduation(s).

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to the attention of Section Committee: SSCGPS@Averett.edu

Email address: SSCGPS@Averett.edu

Please note: