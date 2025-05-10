More than 200 Averett University Graduates Walk in 2025 Commencement Ceremony

Posted on May 10th, 2025 by Cassie Jones

Averett University celebrated more than 200 graduates at the university’s 2025 spring commencement ceremony this morning.

Before a full audience of proud family and friends ready to celebrate their achievements, 211 graduates from the University’s traditional and online programs participated in the ceremony.

Graduates from August 2024, December 2024 and May 2025 were eligible to participate – marking a total of 318 Averett bachelor’s and master’s degrees conferred over the course of the academic year. The graduates ranged in age from 19 to 59 years old, and included students from 13 international countries, including Argentina, the Bahamas, Canada, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain and Sweden.

Dr. Thomas H. Powell delivered his first public address since beginning his presidential at Averett role just 10 days prior.

“I am so pleased to be with you and your families today. As Averett’s 16th President, I am humbled to have been given the responsibility to lead our university. This is truly the highlight of my career,”

Dr. Powell said. “As you know, we are a historic, proud university in our 166th year. Averett was here before baseball! As you graduate, never forget that you are a part of that great history.”

Vice President of Student Engagement Dr. Venita Mitchell presided over the ceremony.

“When I was asked about my preference for my role in your graduation, I thought it was only fitting that Dr. Mitchell, our former Acting President and your Vice President of Student Engagement, have the privilege of awarding your degrees,” said Dr. Powell. “Over the last four years, Dr. Mitchell has been on this journey with you. She knows you, and I know she loves you and is so proud of your success.”

“Those who know me well, know I love commencement. Presiding today and congratulating each of you was truly the honor of a lifetime,” said Dr. Mitchell. “My joy of commencement comes from my belief in education. Education is one of the few things in life that can never be taken away from you. It empowers and it equips you—not only with knowledge, but with the ability to think critically, and adapt with confidence in a world that changes by the day.

“Because of your Averett experience, you’re leaving here with far more than credits on a transcript. You’re leaving with the skills to enter the workforce prepared for the careers you’ve dreamed of—and the flexibility to adapt as new opportunities and challenges arise. The breadth of your liberal arts education will serve you well in a rapidly evolving world,” Dr. Mitchell continued.

This year’s commencement speaker was Averett Trustee and Danville native Hayward Majors. A former New York corporate attorney, Majors is the co-founder and director of University Bridge and has over a decade of experience in higher education and admissions advising. He joined the Averett Board of Trustees in 2023, and resides in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Majors centered his remarks for the Class of 2025 around the concept of six degrees of separation – the idea that all people are six or fewer connections away from one another. He described how his personal stories – no matter what topic – always end with a connection to his hometown of Danville.

“All roads really do lead to Danville,” he explained. Referencing his professional travel to places like London, China, Taiwan and Thailand, Majors shared that, “Each experience has taught me something new, but I knew where I built the foundation that allowed me to experience and grow with each of these, and it was Danville. After today, Danville is forever a part of your story, too.

“Your foundation is rooted right here in Danville. Even if your suitcase is already packed for Europe, Asia South America or somewhere in between, this place will always be in your rearview mirror, your GPS history and your heart,” said Majors. “You’ve experienced the magic of a small university with a global reach, and from this day forward, wherever you go, you bring a little piece of Danville with you…Community is something you build wherever you are, but it always starts somewhere, and for you, it started here.”

The Rev. Dr. Daniel Carlton ’90 spoke to graduates on behalf of the Averett Board of Trustees, and welcomed them into Averett’s Alumni Association.

Also making remarks at the podium was Senior Class President Olivia Garner ’25 – just the second student to address their peers during Averett’s commencement exercises.

“Graduates, your successful journey through these trials and tribulations, alongside your battles, has led you to your seat today — a path that can be categorized by one word: resilience. And with that resilience in your back pocket, it would be an injustice to yourself to believe you’re anything less than capable of facing whatever life throws your way as you walk out of those doors and into your next chapter,” said Garner.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Virginia Henderson ’91 recognized those receiving awards, including:

Traditional Undergraduate Awards (Highest GPA):

Mary C. Fugate Award: Nathaniel Mark Ballard

Grace V. Crenshaw Award: Abigail McKenzie Keith

Averett Online Awards (Highest GPA):

Malcolm Knowles Award: Kelly Anne Campbell

Frank Campbell Award: Austin Scott Englehart

Additional Awards

Curtis Bishop Award: Alyssa Veasey

American Legion Citizenship Award: Nathaniel Ballard

C.L. Davenport Award for Excellence: Erin Hayes

Dr. Susan Huckstep ’89 was the mace bearer at today’s ceremony as the 2024 Faculty Member of the Year Award recipient. The ceremony included an invocation and benediction from University Chaplain Rev. Sean Timmons, and performances of “The National Anthem” and “Averett Alma Mater” by the Averett Singers and Band.

View the full recorded ceremony here, and find more photos from the day here.