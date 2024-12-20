New Averett ‘Degree in Three’ Offering Will Prepare Students to Graduate Sooner, Save Money

Posted on December 20th, 2024 by Cassie Jones

Averett University today announced a new way for students to finish their undergraduate degrees in just three years, saving students and their families money while preparing them to enter the workforce sooner.

Beginning next fall, new students coming into five of the university’s programs can take advantage of the “Degree in Three” offering, in which students will finish their degree requirements quicker:

Business (Management Science and Marketing),

Computer Science and Computer Information Systems,

Education,

Psychology, and

Sociology/Criminal Justice.

“Averett faculty are committed to exploring flexible and innovative ways to meet the needs of modern learners, and this new offering will do just that,” said Averett Vice President of Academic Affairs Virginia Henderson. “This model creates a trifecta of wins for students who will pay less in tuition, get career-ready quicker and start earning money faster – all things which we know are important for today’s students.”

This new, hybrid instruction model includes a mix of in-person and online classes, including online summer classes. Because the courses will be taught in a blend of 8-week and 16-week formats, students will take an average of only 12 course credits at a time. In addition to first-time college students, this accelerated offering also ensures a smoother transition for students coming to Averett with dual enrollment credits or some college credits.

“Affordability and entering the workforce sooner are top of mind for many students and families when considering colleges. This approach is more responsive to the needs and wants of families and students,” said Averett Vice President of Enrollment Management Dr. Lee Beaumont.

To learn more or apply today, visit averett.edu/apply.