Posted on June 5th, 2023 by Travis Dix

The University is seeking a full-time recruiter for the undergraduate and graduate nursing programs as well as a health sciences program. The primary responsibility for this position is graduate nursing student recruitment; however, undergraduate nursing student and health sciences student recruitment is also required. The recruiter will create targeted and impactful engagement with prospective nursing and health sciences students through in-person meetings, email, phone, and SMS messaging.

Responsibilities include partnering with the Associate Dean of Graduate Nursing to develop a sustainable and robust graduate nursing, undergraduate nursing, and health sciences student recruitment plan, implement the recruitment plan, prepare printed programmatic materials, deliver recruiting presentations, routinely review the School of Nursing and Department of Health Sciences websites and make recommendations for improvement, work with community agencies to maximize recruiting efforts, collaborate with the University’s marketing and recruitment team, refer leads to admissions counselors, and develop and maintain pertinent documents. The Nursing and Health Sciences Student Recruiter will represent the University at on-site recruitment events and individual meetings throughout the Virginia, North Carolina, and beyond.

This position includes advising (through calls, emails, and printed materials) the future student on how to best obtain and submit admissions documents. The recruiter will also be knowledgeable about financing, scholarship, and payment options and share pertinent information with interested individuals.

This position reports to the Director of Online Admissions and is a full-time position.

Scope of work includes:

Recruiting prospective undergraduate and graduate nursing students and health sciences students at the inquiry, application, acceptance, and deposit stages of the Averett University online enrollment process.

Work with the Associate Dean of Graduate Nursing and the University’s marketing and recruitment team to create a comprehensive on-ground and social media outreach and recruitment campaign.

Travel to and recruit at local and regional recruitment engagements 8 to 10 in-person or online recruitment programs per month

Travel to and recruit at individual health care agencies

Promote programs through social media channels and other platforms

Conduct program briefings to individuals and groups of prospective students

Ensure prospective students meet critical deadlines and counsel, advocate for, and assist them in understanding, acquiring, and submitting admissions materials

Maintains current recruitment documents and databases

Assists the Associate Dean of Graduate Nursing, and the Director of Online Admissions with preparation of student recruitment and retention documents

Other activities as directed

Qualifications

Sales training preferred

Previous work in nursing and health sciences student recruitment preferred

Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential

Excellent communication skills; both oral and written

Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications proficiently

Valid Driver’s License required

Ability and willingness to work evenings and weekends

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to:

Nursing and Health Sciences Student Recruiter

Selection Committee, c/o Dr. Lisa L. Onega

Associate Dean of Graduate Nursing and Professor of Nursing

Riverview Campus

512 Bridge Street

Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected] Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.