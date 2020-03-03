Nursing Students Participate in Career Fair Thursday

Posted on March 3rd, 2020 by Matt Bell

A total of 36 Averett University School of Nursing students participated in a career fair Thursday, Feb. 27, at Averett’s Riverview Campus. A total of 14 medical companies participated from across Virginia and North Carolina.

During the event, students had the opportunity to ask questions, learn about career opportunities and internship and externship opportunities from medical professionals.

Senior Tyler Campbell said he wants to be board certified in emergency nursing and eventually pursue a career as a flight nurse.

“For me, it’s the most comprehensive and requires the most critical skills,” Campbell said. In addition to being an Averett student, Campbell has spent the last seven years with the Danville Life Saving Crew.

Junior Savanna Joyce was interested in talking with all of the vendors about possible career paths after graduating in 2021.

“I’ve always wanted to go into the health care field. I like helping people, and I have a heart for it,” Joyce said.

After finishing the spring semester, Joyce is looking forward to an externship with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.With a year left in the nursing program, Joyce said she is thinking about a career in labor and delivery or post-partum.

Fellow junior classmate Megan Hanes said she is pursuing a career in labor and delivery, and also said she greatly benefited from the career fair.

“I think it was very helpful. It’s useful to talk to them and see how their facilities work. It gives you something to think about,” Hanes said.

Thinking ahead to her senior year, Hanes felt the career fair gave her some ideas to prepare for graduation.

“The career fair gave me a better idea of how to search for jobs, what to look for and what to ask,” Hanes said.

Brooke Aaron said the nursing career fair helped her choose an internship opportunity last year, which has led to a job after graduating in May.During summer 2019, Aaron completed an internship at Carilion Memorial on the neurology stroke PCU floor.