Nursing students visit Virginia’s capital

Posted on February 4th, 2020 by Matt Bell

On Thursday, Jan. 30, Averett University nursing students met in Virginia’s capital with Senator Bill Stanley to discuss healthcare issues and expose the students to the legislative process.

Thursday was also Nurses Legislative Day in Richmond.

During their visit, Averett trustee and graduate Christopher West spoke to the students. West is the chief lobbyist for the Virginia Nurses Association.

Participating in Thursday’s trip was Jenifer Silva, Alyssa McNeil, Aislinn Shea, Kathryn Shrader, Makayla Law, Thaddeus Wilkerson, Caroline Ingold, Allison Kelley, Courtney East, Rebecca Clifton, Aaron Cook, Averett BSN Clinical Coordinator Morgan Farmer, and Averett Professor Karen Oaks.

