Office Manager – Student Life

Under the supervision of the VP for Student Engagement, this professional provides administrative support to the Student Life area, oversees student transportation services and support welcome week priorities. The position supports Student Life in its efforts to enhance the overall student experience. Attention to detail is required to accomplish all reporting and administrative tasks. The Office Manager is part of a team dedicated to supporting the success of a diverse student body.

Qualifications

High School diploma.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Especially Excel, Word, and Outlook)

Customer service oriented, high integrity, willing to own and be accountable for responsibilities

Ability to prioritize and work in an environment with shifting priorities

Strong oral and written communication skills, organizational skills, and attention to detail, particularly with regard to record keeping and correspondence

Sound judgment and the ability to work independently

Ability to treat all people equitably and with a sensitivity and awareness to cultural differences

Maintain confidentiality of information, data, and records with an understanding of FERPA

Proficiency with technology applicable to the functions of the position

Primary responsibilities

Office Management

Provide office management and receptionist functions including managing calendars, answering phones, responding to messages, assisting walk-ins, and handling and filing of paperwork.

Order office and event supplies; maintain office equipment (i.e printer), maintain budget records, and upkeep of the Student Life contact list, ordering name tags, and business cards.

Train and assist others with administrative procedures including payment requests, invoice processing, expense reports, hiring paperwork and credit card reconciliations.

Maintain a system for records and operational procedures; assist with onboarding of new employees in Student Life area. Coordinate all needs for Student Life staff meetings,

Student Services Specialist

Oversees student transportation services: Hire and supervise drivers, coordinate routes with Danville transit and AU owned vans. Market service to students.

Participate in Welcome Week check in and check out procedures as well as entering data into multiple software systems and supporting logistics of special events.

Assist with record keeping for student meal plans, data transfer to dining services and proxy card access.

Secondary Responsibilities

Maintain parent and friends website; support other special student populations as schedule allows (i.e., first generation student programming).

Perform other job-related duties as required.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: Venita Mitchell, VP of Student Engagement,

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

