Posted on September 1st, 2023 by Travis Dix

This position requires stellar customer service to students and families, and represents Averett’s mission, vision, and values to prospective families. Every interaction plays a key role in student enrollment and retention. Reporting to the Enrollment Operations Manager, the Online Admissions Specialist supports the Office of Enrollment and Admissions in its efforts to recruit students to the Averett University community. This position requires strong communication skills with phone calls, prospective students, emails etc. as well as computer proficiency with data entry, filing and distribution. This position functions as a support role for the Office of Enrollment for the University.

The Admissions Specialist demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:

Organizational skills to perform routine tasks

Expert with Microsoft Office Suite

Show an affinity in learning new software such as Adobe Products, Canvas, Zoom, PC Self-Service, Target X/Salesforce and other campus software

Proficient with data entry/data management

Frequent use of office equipment primarily computer, telephones, printer, copier, and scanner.

Maintains a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality

Outstanding customer service skills

Commitment to completing tasks on time, ability to critical think, prioritize tasks, and work independently

Ability to work collaboratively with a team

Exceptional written and oral communication skills to communicate effectively with students, staff, and faculty

Must be flexible to the changing needs of students, admissions, and the university.

Ability to work under time pressure, work on multiple tasks simultaneously, perform tedious and exacting work, work in a noisy or distracting environment, and maintain accuracy above all else

Driven by curiosity

Primary Responsibilities

Primary contact for incoming phone calls for the Averett Online Team

Responds to emails in a timely and professional manner

Responsible for managing the daily influx of transcripts and entry into appropriate software systems

Scans and enters data/documentation in the database and distributes it to the correct recipient

Secondary functions

Supports the Vice President for Enrollment and Enrollment Operations Manager as needed

Completes any administrative work that is needed at various times during the admissions cycle – including but not limited to acceptance letters and other mailings

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

High school diploma/GED diploma required

Strong interpersonal skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in a highly professional manner

Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships

Expert with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, and Outlook) and data entry/database management

Adobe Suite knowledge a plus

Previous experience working in an administrative assistant setting preferred, but not required.

Strong keyboarding skills a must

ADA/Travel related:

Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations.

Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided

The employee may occasionally be required to move items weighing up to 20 lbs.

Position requires some irregular work hours including nights and weekend

Some travel may be required within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally, depending on university needs

This position is full time with a flexible start date and will remain open until filled. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one document to: [email protected]..

Please Note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.