This position requires stellar customer service to students and families, and represents Averett’s mission, vision, and values to prospective families. Every interaction plays a key role in student enrollment and retention. Reporting to the Enrollment Operations Manager, the Online Admissions Specialist supports the Office of Enrollment and Admissions in its efforts to recruit students to the Averett University community. This position requires strong communication skills with phone calls, prospective students, emails etc. as well as computer proficiency with data entry, filing and distribution. This position functions as a support role for the Office of Enrollment for the University.
The Admissions Specialist demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:
- Organizational skills to perform routine tasks
- Expert with Microsoft Office Suite
- Show an affinity in learning new software such as Adobe Products, Canvas, Zoom, PC Self-Service, Target X/Salesforce and other campus software
- Proficient with data entry/data management
- Frequent use of office equipment primarily computer, telephones, printer, copier, and scanner.
- Maintains a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality
- Outstanding customer service skills
- Commitment to completing tasks on time, ability to critical think, prioritize tasks, and work independently
- Ability to work collaboratively with a team
- Exceptional written and oral communication skills to communicate effectively with students, staff, and faculty
- Must be flexible to the changing needs of students, admissions, and the university.
- Ability to work under time pressure, work on multiple tasks simultaneously, perform tedious and exacting work, work in a noisy or distracting environment, and maintain accuracy above all else
- Driven by curiosity
Primary Responsibilities
- Primary contact for incoming phone calls for the Averett Online Team
- Responds to emails in a timely and professional manner
- Responsible for managing the daily influx of transcripts and entry into appropriate software systems
- Scans and enters data/documentation in the database and distributes it to the correct recipient
Secondary functions
- Supports the Vice President for Enrollment and Enrollment Operations Manager as needed
- Completes any administrative work that is needed at various times during the admissions cycle – including but not limited to acceptance letters and other mailings
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- High school diploma/GED diploma required
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in a highly professional manner
- Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships
- Expert with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, and Outlook) and data entry/database management
- Adobe Suite knowledge a plus
- Previous experience working in an administrative assistant setting preferred, but not required.
- Strong keyboarding skills a must
ADA/Travel related:
- Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations.
- Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided
- The employee may occasionally be required to move items weighing up to 20 lbs.
- Position requires some irregular work hours including nights and weekend
- Some travel may be required within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally, depending on university needs
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, c/o Chery Dalton, Enrollment Operations Manager, Averett University.
Email address: [email protected]
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.