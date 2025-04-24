Online Programs Operations Manager

Posted on April 24th, 2025 by Travis Dix

As a key partner in the Averett Online Program, the Online Program Operations Manager plays a vital role in ensuring the efficient and effective operations of online programs while maintaining a high-quality educational experience for students. This position collaborates with faculty, staff, and administrative teams to manage Averett Online academic operations.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree preferred in education, instructional design, management, or a related field.

Significant experience with instructional technology and Learning Management Systems (LMS).

Experience in data management, tracking, and analysis.

Direct experience with distance learning and alternative delivery modalities preferred.

Expertise with PowerCampus and advanced data analysis skills desirable.

Knowledge of higher education operations, policies, and best practices, particularly in enrollment planning.

Strong analytical, strategic planning, problem-solving, interpersonal, and customer service skills.

Detail-oriented with the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Primary Responsibilities:

This position works in consultation with faculty and staff to oversee the operations of online programs. This position also is responsible for academic scheduling, faculty coordination, and ensuring structured pathways for student degree completion.

Application Process:

Submit the following materials to [email protected]

Letter of Interest

Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Three Professional References

Please note: