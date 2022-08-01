Orbis Education – Director, Nursing Services

Posted on August 1st, 2022 by Travis Dix

Hiring Bonus: 5,000

Director, Nursing Services

Orbis Education is seeking a Director, Nursing Services for Averett University’s Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program in Norfolk, VA. The Director, Nursing Services provides Administrative and Clinical Academic leadership as the ABSN site leader in developing, maintaining, evaluating, and collaborating with the Averett Nursing Academic team. This position is under the purview of Orbis Education.

Program Link: Averett University Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Site Address: 6320 North Center Drive, Norfolk, VA

Target Hire: Summer 2022

Schedule: Full time, benefits eligible, Mon-Fri standard business hours

The primary responsibilities for this position include operational leadership for delivery of the curriculum using a blended learning model to advance student success in the ABSN program. In addition to the general oversight of student success, the director works collaboratively to support and identify retention strategies, provide faculty support, and evaluate student data. In addition to the general oversight of clinical placements, the director works collaboratively with the education partner to provide faculty support, identify retention strategies, and evaluate student data.

Responsibilities:

Establish and maintain clinical sites for student placements

Recruit adjunct faculty, orient and mentor best practices for teaching and learning in a clinical environment

Schedule all clinical rotations, ensure compliance and stay in close contact with clinical partner through onsite visits and regular communication

Oversee the operations of the on-site skills laboratory

Working collaboratively with the academic site director to ensure student and operational outcomes are met

Qualifications

Master’s Degree in Nursing required with a current RN Licensure in the state of VA

Minimum of 5 years nursing practice, with teaching experience and/or training preferred

Minimum of 3 years of leadership/management experience, including supervision of personnel

A collaborative working style with a focus on relationship building in a matrix organization

An innovative and forward-thinking approach to nursing education

Ability to seek out creative ways to problem solve

To Apply: https://jobs.orbiseducation.com/