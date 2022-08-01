Orbis Education – Director, Nursing Services

Hiring Bonus: 5,000
Director, Nursing Services
Orbis Education is seeking a Director, Nursing Services for Averett University’s Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program in Norfolk, VA. The Director, Nursing Services provides Administrative and Clinical Academic leadership as the ABSN site leader in developing, maintaining, evaluating, and collaborating with the Averett Nursing Academic team. This position is under the purview of Orbis Education.
Program Link: Averett University Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Site Address: 6320 North Center Drive, Norfolk, VA
Target Hire: Summer 2022
Schedule: Full time, benefits eligible, Mon-Fri standard business hours
The primary responsibilities for this position include operational leadership for delivery of the curriculum using a blended learning model to advance student success in the ABSN program. In addition to the general oversight of student success, the director works collaboratively to support and identify retention strategies, provide faculty support, and evaluate student data. In addition to the general oversight of clinical placements, the director works collaboratively with the education partner to provide faculty support, identify retention strategies, and evaluate student data.
Responsibilities:
- Establish and maintain clinical sites for student placements
- Recruit adjunct faculty, orient and mentor best practices for teaching and learning in a clinical environment
- Schedule all clinical rotations, ensure compliance and stay in close contact with clinical partner through onsite visits and regular communication
- Oversee the operations of the on-site skills laboratory
- Working collaboratively with the academic site director to ensure student and operational outcomes are met
Qualifications
- Master’s Degree in Nursing required with a current RN Licensure in the state of VA
- Minimum of 5 years nursing practice, with teaching experience and/or training preferred
- Minimum of 3 years of leadership/management experience, including supervision of personnel
- A collaborative working style with a focus on relationship building in a matrix organization
- An innovative and forward-thinking approach to nursing education
- Ability to seek out creative ways to problem solve
To Apply: https://jobs.orbiseducation.com/