Part-Time Mailroom Position

Posted on September 19th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Averett University mail room clerk needed to assist in sorting and delivering the mail and packages. Good communications and customer service for faculty and students at Averett University and our surrouding campuses.

Position requires an individual capable of lifting up to 35 lbs. and have valid driver’s license and good driving record with the ability of passing Averett University driving qualification test. Applicant will need to possess good communication skills and work well in team environment. Microsoft and Excel are a plus. Training on Send Suite mailing software and Pitney Bowes mailing equipment will be provided.

Qualifications

High School Graduate

Primary Responsibility:

Ensuring mail is sorted and delivered in timely manner.

Secondary Responsiblities:

Attend to customers delivering packages and receiving packages from mail room.

Submit letter of interest, Current Rsesume and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee c/o Mailroom Averett University, 420 West Main St. Danville, Virginia 24541.

Email address: mailroom@averett.edu

Please note: