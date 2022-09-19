Part-Time Mailroom Position

Averett University mail room clerk needed to assist in sorting and delivering the mail and packages. Good communications and customer service for faculty and students at Averett University and our surrouding campuses.
Position requires an individual capable of lifting up to 35 lbs. and have valid driver’s license and good driving record with the ability of passing Averett University driving qualification test. Applicant will need to possess good communication skills and work well in team environment. Microsoft and Excel are a plus. Training on Send Suite mailing software and Pitney Bowes mailing equipment will be provided.
Qualifications
- High School Graduate
Primary Responsibility:
- Ensuring mail is sorted and delivered in timely manner.
Secondary Responsiblities:
- Attend to customers delivering packages and receiving packages from mail room.
Submit letter of interest, Current Rsesume and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee c/o Mailroom Averett University, 420 West Main St. Danville, Virginia 24541.
Email address: mailroom@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply. Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr