Part Time Math Tutor

Posted on November 9th, 2020 by Travis Dix

Position Description

The Math Tutor works to helps students understand math on a fundamental level; math tutors assist with various introductory math courses, including algebra, statistics, and calculus. The Math Tutor works as an academic coach and guide, helping the math student achieve understanding and experience mathematics success. The Math Tutor position aligns with Averett’s core mission, vision, and values because tutors work to develop tutees to become independent scholars and critical thinkers; tutors empower students, encourage them, guide them, and help them realize full academic success.

Qualifications

Education: Pursuing a Bachelor’s degree (or possess a Bachelor’s degree) in desired area of tutoring; Or have documented history of teaching/tutoring in the area; Or received at least an “A” in the class you wish to tutor or in a comparable or higher-level course.

Pursuing a Bachelor’s degree (or possess a Bachelor’s degree) in desired area of tutoring; Experience: Tutoring and/or teaching experience in a college setting preferred.

Tutoring and/or teaching experience in a college setting preferred. Specific experience: Mathematics background.

Mathematics background. General Skills: Able to maintain excellent rapport with students; Strong communication and interpersonal skills; Ability to work with students from a variety of backgrounds and range of skill levels;

Specific Skills: Basic knowledge of Microsoft Office programs, primarily Word, Excel, and PowerPoint; Basic knowledge of Google, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Forms, and more; Basic knowledge of Zoom and Zoom capabilities;



Additional Information:

Must possess scheduling flexibility;

No previous infractions against confidentiality.

Primary Responsibilities

The Math Tutor is able to tutor a variety of classes within the math department, including Math 103 (College Algebra), Math 160 (Statistics), and various Calculus courses.

including Math 103 (College Algebra), Math 160 (Statistics), and various Calculus courses. The Math Tutor assists students by clarifying subject matter in group or individual sessions. Assist students with appropriate academic endeavors; Aid in content comprehension; Create a nurturing learning environment; Encourage independent thinking.

in group or individual sessions. Learning skills should also be demonstrated and developed, with an aim at tutee independence. Promote best practices for academic success, including note-taking systems, study methods, reading methods, learning styles considerations, multiple intelligences theory, and more; Motivate students to excel by employing the Growth Mindset Theory.

should also be demonstrated and developed, with an aim at tutee independence.

Secondary Responsibilities

The Math Tutor may be asked to assist with programs sponsored by Academic Support, such as the Supplemental Peer Instruction program, athletic study opportunities, and a variety or workshops focused on intentional outreach.

sponsored by Academic Support, such as the Supplemental Peer Instruction program, athletic study opportunities, and a variety or workshops focused on intentional outreach. Assist with advertising tutoring opportunities unique to the Math Lab.

The Math Tutor may be asked to help with other Academic Support duties besides tutoring, such as proctoring make-up exams.

Other duties, as assigned.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Math Tutor Committee, Student Success Center Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: mathtutor@averett.edu

Please note: