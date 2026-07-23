The Part-Time Student Success Coach supports student retention, persistence, and academic achievement by providing proactive outreach, individualized coaching, and referrals to appropriate campus resources. The Success Coach works closely with students who may be experiencing academic, attendance, financial, personal, or transitional barriers that could affect their ability to remain enrolled and make progress toward graduation.
Responsibilities
- Provide one-on-one success coaching to students experiencing academic or personal barriers to success.
- Conduct proactive outreach to students identified through early alerts, attendance concerns, academic standing, or referrals.
- Assist students in developing strategies related to time management, organization, study skills, and goal setting.
- Connect students with appropriate campus resources and encourage effective self-advocacy.
- Maintain accurate records of student interactions and follow-up activities.
- Collaborate with faculty and campus partners to support student persistence and retention.
- Assist with student success programming, workshops, testing protocols and outreach initiatives.
- Perform other related duties as assigned.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities
The successful candidate will demonstrate:
- A student-centered and encouraging approach.
- The ability to balance student support with accountability.
- Strong listening, questioning, and problem-solving skills.
- The ability to communicate difficult or sensitive information clearly and respectfully.
- Persistence in reaching students who may be difficult to engage.
- The ability to recognize when a student’s needs should be referred to another professional or campus department.
- Comfort working with student data and documenting interactions.
- Flexibility in responding to changing student and departmental needs.
- Reliability, professionalism, discretion, and follow-through.
- The ability to work collaboratively as part of a student support team.
Required Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution.
- Experience working with college students, adolescents, or individuals in an educational, coaching, advising, mentoring, or support setting.
- Strong interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills.
- Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
- Ability to work independently and exercise sound judgment.
- Comfort using technology to communicate, document services, and manage student information.
- Commitment to working with students from a variety of backgrounds and experiences.
To apply send cover letter, resume and list of three references to [email protected] . Review of applications will begin immediately.
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
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- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.