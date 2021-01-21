Pittsylvania/Danville Health District Offers COVID-19 Vaccination to Ages 65 and Older

Posted on January 21st, 2021 by Cassie Jones

— Saturday event is full; additional opportunities planned very soon —

The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania/Danville Health District, in cooperation with Sovah Health-Danville, the City of Danville, Pittsylvania County and Averett University, will conduct a closed “point of dispensing” (POD) COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, January 23 at the Averett University E. Stuart James Grant North Campus, 707 Mt. Cross Road in Danville.

“Registration for this event was prioritized for people and communities at highest risk of contracting COVID-19, and of experiencing more serious effects of illness, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,” said Scott J. Spillmann, MD, MPH, health director, Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside Health Districts. “We have completed the registration process and look forward to providing vaccines to a thousand of our families, friends and neighbors on Saturday. And we are planning other vaccination events as quickly as possible.”

Saturday’s POD is the first in an expected series of large vaccination events in Danville and Pittsylvania County, and part of collaborative and ongoing efforts to vaccinate those in Phases 1a and 1b who are most at risk of falling ill with COVID-19, and most critical to healthcare, public safety and the essential functions of society and to reduce the extra burden COVID-19 is having on people already facing disparities. Thus far, nearly 1,600 vaccines have been administered in Danville and more than 800 in Pittsylvania County.

To pre-register for a future POD, please call the Danville Health Department at 434-766-9828 or the Pittsylvania County Health Department in Chatham at 434-432-7232. Please be patient, as phone lines are often overwhelmed due to high call volume.

Pre-registering does not guarantee a vaccine or an appointment; it simply enables VDH to contact you at a later time when vaccine is available, to schedule your appointment. Again, please be patient. Vaccine demand is exceedingly high and supplies are limited. It may be weeks before you are contacted. Please do not pre-register multiple times, or email or call to check your status. That will slow down the process for everyone.

“We will have a small army of vaccinators and support staff on Saturday to provide Moderna vaccine to those who pre-registered,” said Dr. Spillmann. “This vaccine requires two doses at least 28 days apart; so we are planning a follow up clinic at Averett next month for second doses, and will continue to offer additional clinics and work with our partners to vaccinate as many Virginians as possible, as quickly as possible.”

We ask that everyone who attends the POD continue to follow the three Ws: Wear a mask, Watch your distance (stay at least six feet apart) and Wash your hands. We will have areas for waiting at safe distances both before and after vaccination, and have arranged more private vaccination areas for those with special needs. We ask all who are to be vaccinated to please wear “vaccine ready” clothing to the extent feasible (with easy access to your upper arm) and that you arrive at your appointed time and bring your driver’s license or other documentation confirming your age.

“We continue to need volunteers to support our vaccination efforts, particularly those who are certified to give vaccines,” Dr. Spillmann continued. “Through the Medical Reserve Corps, anyone can volunteer to provide medical and non-medical support to help our communities recover from this pandemic.” For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mrc.

“We ask for your patience and vigilance during this crucial time, so that we can provide protection to our most vulnerable community members,” Dr. Spillmann concluded. “If you have concerns for your health and vaccine, please consult your healthcare provider first.”

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.