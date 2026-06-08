Powell Named WBTM/Danville Dental Associates Superstar of the Month for June 2026

Posted on June 8th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

WBTM has announced that Dr. Thomas Powell, President of Averett University, is the latest WBTM/Danville Dental Associates Superstar of the Month.

This letter of nomination was submitted by Jack Garrett. Below is the release from WBTM:

Dr. Powell has worked quietly and meticulously to restore Averett University to a position of strength. As the university’s 16th president, Powell inherited a multi-million-dollar debt and has implemented a plan that includes repaying the school’s vendors and endowment, selling additional properties owned by Averett, and reducing college majors that have limited student enrollment. The sale of the North Campus will allow the school to move forward and return to a position of financial stability. Dr. Powell is not a person who seeks recognition, but he is certainly deserving of this honor. He is a quiet giant who genuinely cares about Averett’s students and the Danville community.

It sounds as though Averett has found the right man for this Herculean task. We wish him God’s speed in his efforts. Thus we are very pleased to recognize Dr. Thomas Powell, Averett’s 16th President, as our WBTM/Danville Dental Associates Superstar of the Month. And many thanks to Jack Garrett for the letter of nomination.

As our WBTM/Danville Dental Associates Superstar of the Month, Dr. Powell will receive: