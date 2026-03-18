Presidential Interns Add Much to Averett Community

Posted on March 18th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

With a mission to prepare students for purposeful careers, Averett University launched a new Presidential Intern Program in the fall. The three students selected for the inaugural year are already seeing personal growth while gaining hands-on, behind-the-scenes experience.

Chosen during the fall semester, the trio consists of Elisa Battermann, a senior from Zeist, The Netherlands, majoring in criminal justice, Siddhi “Sid” Khandelwal, a junior from Kendriya Vidyalaya, India, majoring in sports medicine, and Cayden Holdsworth, a junior from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, majoring in biomedical sciences.

“Having young people gain experience as interns is invaluable to them,” Averett University President Dr. Thomas Powell said. “As I became a president, that has been my goal, and I’ve always have had students working in the president’s office. I’m happy to say, in the course of my career, many of those students stay in touch, send Christmas cards back and forth and we get to follow them in their careers. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a win-win. They provide an invaluable amount of service and are part of the heart and soul of a college.”

These prestigious positions provide students with hands-on professional experience, direct mentorship from Averett President Dr. Thomas Powell and university vice presidents, and resume-building skills in administrative support, event planning, and professional communication.

Among other duties, interns provide administrative support, including making copies, preparing documents and running errands. They also assist with coordinating special events — such as student dinners, football games and other campus activities — and represent the president’s office at campus events.

When the process began in the fall, interested students needed to apply with a resume and letters of recommendation from faculty and/or staff and be interviewed by Powell.

“I actually had two faculty members present the internship to me,” Holdsworth said. “April Love-Loveless and my boss from R.A. for housing, Ashley Horn, both thought that I would be good for the job and I was just like, I don’t know, but I applied for it anyway and then I got the job, so that was very nice.”

Battermann saw the advertisement in Cougar Connection, Averett’s weekly newsletter to students.

“I thought this is the perfect job opportunity for me to expand my own skills already,” Battermann added.

All three interns will tell people that one of the best things about the position is that there is no “normal day.” While there are plenty of seemingly mundane chores, the variety of tasks and the start-to-finish involvement in important projects is rewarding.

“I don’t think there is any normal day because as interns, we don’t have a specific role — we constantly change between departments and doing things,” Khandelwal said. “Now, we are planning an event coming up in April. Some days, we are working on the files, and some days we are just working on documenting everything. Every day is new. It’s a new day every day, so there is no ‘normal day.’”

With three very different individuals, there is no single “type” that thrives in this position. Each student brings their own strengths to the office as they work alongside Powell and his executive assistant, Debbie Pike.

“As Dr. Powell says, he loves having some humor when he is working,” Khandelwal continued. “So I think bring your humor game, but also just be yourself. I think all three of us are very different as people, we have our own strengths and our own weaknesses, so it’s not like one role that fits someone. You can fit into it as you want, so just be yourself, bring honesty, bring commitment and honesty. I think that’s all you need.”

While office work is a major part of the internship, working and managing university events is also a key element of the position. The presidential interns have the opportunity to see events from the planning stage all the way through to completion. These events allow for a great deal of interaction with a wide range of community members.

“One of the first things that I did was I got to meet a group of alumni when I got the invite for the President’s Suite for Homecoming football,” Holdsworth said. “That was really fun, getting to meet with all those people. And that was the first time I met the other interns, as well. So that was a really good moment to connect with them.

“Some of the other things I’d like to do was the IDS dinners that we held at the president’s house,” Holdsworth continued. “I was a peer mentor for one of the classes, as well. I got to attend as an intern as well as a student. It was very fun to be there with Dr. Powell and hear all of his stories.”

The inaugural class of presidential interns has paved a path for other Averett students to get a similar experience in the future as the program continues to develop. “One thing I would tell the upcoming interns is to ask a lot of questions,” Battermann said. “I personally did not know everything about Averett when I applied for the position, but you gradually learn as you go, and I think asking questions is very important, also to experience the culture and the people you’re working with. It’s good to have an overall sense of why it is what we’re doing.”

“They (the interns) provide an invaluable amount of service and are part of the heart and soul of a college,” Powell added. “My goal is that every office will have some paid student interns.”

As much as these positions have helped the president’s office in both day-to-day operations and event planning and management, it is important that the interns gain valuable experience and new and improved skills for their futures.

“I want to do a master’s in physiotherapy, and I think to be a physiotherapist, you need the people skills,” Khandelwal said. “You have to be able to talk to a person and actually know what’s wrong with them. We’re not working with students directly, or asking them about problems, but I hear Dr. Powell, Ms. Pike talking to students and trying to understand their problems, and I think it’s very important to be compassionate and to have empathy. I think that is two skills that I wanted to learn, because my job is going to require a lot of that. I think I’m learning a lot of empathy and compassion from both of them.”

Battermann is interested in continuing her education in neuropsychology after she graduates from Averett this spring.

“I think this position has definitely upped some professionalism in my resume, and I think a lot of graduate schools are looking for that kind of commitment to a certain position along with other extracurriculars that I do,” Battermann said. “I think also just working with the president of a university overall looks really good wherever you apply. It builds my skills, communication skills, organizational skills, so I think those are all great things you can add to your personality and to your resume.”

Holdsworth aspires to be a teacher once she completes her degree at Averett.

“I think, if anything, this has probably helped me in that sense definitely working in an office environment and with many different departments and doing that kind of thing,” Holdsworth added. “If anything, it’s prepared me more for what I would like to do in the future.”

Each of these three interns lead very busy and involved lives on the Averett campus – even long before they took on these added responsibilities. Time management is something every college student must learn and deal with on a daily basis.

“I don’t believe it’s difficult,” Holdsworth said. “I think I manage my time very effectively as well as Debbie’s very nice about if I need to do my homework while I’m there, she’ll let me do my homework while I do other things for the president, but I don’t think it’s impacted my time management really at all.”

Battermann also has to juggle her time between her academics, athletics and several jobs.

“Besides being a presidential intern, I am captain of the women’s tennis team, I’m president of Psy Chi, the psychology international honors society. I’m vice president of Alpha Chi, which is the honor society of Averett,” Battermann added. “I work two other jobs besides being a presidential intern and I honestly love it. I love being busy and I love time management, I think it’s one of my strengths. I spend more time in my notes than I think on any other app in my phone and that definitely helps me. I love running from one thing to another. It has been a pleasure working at the president’s office, working as a tutor here at Averett, organizing all my club things and extracurriculars and playing tennis and leading in that way, so it’s been great.”

However, finding that balance doesn’t always look the same. It can vary by intern.

“My mother always tells me to have a schedule, to have like a timetable, but I tell her as a college student you cannot have one,” Khandelwal said. “Each day is different. I don’t even have a schedule right now. But things just come up, and it’s on the spot, it’s just giving priority, more than managing time. I think you have to understand what is the priority for you, sometimes my priority is to stay up late and study, sometimes I just want to sleep, so just focusing on the priorities and not trying to do everything is my time management.”

Another added advantage to this internship is that it has brought three students together and a great friendship has blossomed. Though the professional side of the position is perhaps the area most concentrate on, the personal side also has its importance.

“Being a presidential intern, I work with a lot of people, different people, day to day,” Battermann said. “Yesterday, I had a conversation with one of the other interns, Cayden. I’ve seen her on campus before, but I’d never actually spoken to her, but now that we work together at the president’s office, we’ve actually gotten really close and we’re pretty good friends now. I think that’s one of the positive things about doing this.”

During her interview with Dr. Powell, Holdsworth left the president impressed and, to an extent, speechless. A simple, de rigueur question from the president brought an unexpected, yet powerful, response —one that got the president thinking and will likely lead to a better structure for the positions.

“After the interview, he had asked if I had any questions and I just asked him, ‘What’s the difference between a good intern and a great intern?’” Holdsworth recalled. “And he told me that made him speechless but I just thought it was a great question because I asked that in my RA interview as well. I just thought it was a good question and he said that it was the reason I got the job and then he continues to tell me that he likes to tell other staff members and faculty when he has meetings that it was just jaw dropping.”

For Khandelwal, this position, along with entire experience here on the Averett campus, has changed her for the better. This internship has been a true extension of her experience here.

“I can say I am a completely different person than what I was before I joined Averett,” Khandelwal said. “I am an international student, so it was more difficult to adjust, to find my way. It’s a different country, it’s a different environment and that has changed me a lot, adjustment wise, but also Averett specifically. It has opened my eyes to a lot of things. For me, tennis was the most important thing in my life before I came to Averett, but I’ve seen here that you can do both academics and any sport together. You don’t have to choose one thing. I think that’s the best part about Averett. It’s a whole experience and I just love it, love that thing about Averett.”

Battermann’s feelings about this university and this community are profound. She understands what her time here at Averett and in the United States has meant to her life and her future.

“I personally don’t think there has been another community in which I’ve worked or which I have been that pushes or supports their people as much as here,” Battermann contended. “If you put in the work, a lot of people take that as a way to lead you or wanting to give you extra support. Even saying ‘Hi’ to your professors, it opens a door for that initial conversation about where do you want to go and how can I help you to go there. I think Averett and the faculty here at Averett do a great job. Dr. Powell and Debbie Pike have been great people to work with, and I feel very supported and lucky in that way. I thank Averett every day for allowing me to do what I do and continue to grow in that field.

“I feel very supported here, and I feel that the faculty and staff and even the students are here to help each other in order to make an atmosphere that creates opportunities for growth,” she added. “I think it’s great that you can make room and space and have other people support that space in order for you to grow. Your own growth is what Averett makes great, because if we grow as students, Averett can grow as a university.”