Posted on July 18th, 2025 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Dean of the School of Nursing, the Program Director ABSN Program will provide strategic direction, vision and leadership for the ABSN program within the School of Nursing. This individual is responsible for program academic and administrative leadership, program management, and program development in consultation with the Dean of the School of Nursing. The PD will provide oversight for the ABSN faculty and students, curriculum development, program delivery, and program assessment from the Norfolk campus. He/she will assure effective deployment of resources to accomplish the goals and objectives of the program.

Essential Functions (Duties) and Responsibilities

Provide administrative academic leadership and oversight for the ABSN program

Serve as a member of the SON leadership team, and collaborate closely with the Dean related to ABSN program administration

Partner and network with university, healthcare and community leadership to advance the reputation of the program

Identify issues, trends, barriers and opportunities for growth of the ABSN Program

Recruit and hire qualified faculty and staff who align with the mission, vision and goals of the AUSON and Averett University

Prepare reports for state and federal agencies as necessary

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with faculty, staff, students and the public

Responsible for the orientation/mentoring of new ABSN faculty

Submit annual ABSN budget recommendations to the Dean

Submit annual ABSN faculty recommendations to the Dean

Carry out departmental functions and participate in professional meetings and events in the absence of the Dean

Conduct monthly ABSN faculty/staff meetings

Travel to off-campus sites as necessary

Oversee teaching/classroom schedules and faculty loading for each ABSN academic cohort

Provide general oversight for clinical experiences and schedules, in collaboration with the Director of Nursing Services.

Provide general oversight for ABSN simulation experiences and schedules, in collaboration with the Simulation Coordinator

Responsible for direct oversight of the following persons: ABSN faculty (full-time, part-time, and adjunct) Director of Nursing Services ABSN Simulation Coordinator ABSN Clinical Lab Coordinator

Maintain current knowledge of nursing practice at the BSN level

Conduct annual didactic ABSN faculty evaluations

Conduct regular programmatic assessment including analysis of evaluation plan-related data. Make recommendations and implement changes as needed

Administer the admission, progression, and graduation of all ABSN nursing students ensuring quality academic experience.

Teach up to 6 credit hours per year

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Academic leadership, program development and online education experience strongly preferred;

Ability to effectively lead multi-disciplinary teams;

The ability to be forward thinking and committed to preparing the next generation of registered nurses for excellence in practice

Documented leadership experience as an Associate Director or Assistant Director of a Nursing Program preferred

Understanding of CCNE accreditation standards preferred

Strong oral and written communication skills;

Above-average skills related to organization, attention to detail and effective time-management;

Fluent in English;

Proficient computer skills, including database management.

Education

A minimum of 5 years of undergraduate-level teaching experience required. Eligibility for Virginia licensure is required as well as a doctorate in nursing or a related field is preferred.

Work Schedule

12 month contract

Application Process

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o [email protected]

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Please note: