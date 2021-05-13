Program Director for Healthcare Administration – Non-tenure Track

Posted on May 13th, 2021 by Travis Dix

As a key partner in the Averett Online Business Plan for growth in the online program, the Program Director for Healthcare Administration will develop an undergraduate and graduate program to be offered in the online program. The program will be in alignment with Association of University Programs in Health Administration (AUPHA) standards. The program will include in-demand areas such as financial accounting, legal and ethical healthcare issues, healthcare quality management, healthcare economics and reimbursement, principles of epidemiology, and healthcare data analytics. After the program is launched, the Program director will oversee the program while also teaching in the program. As the online program term aligns with the traditional term, the goal is to also offer the undergraduate Healthcare Administration program to the traditional program students.

Qualifications

Earned doctoral degree in Healthcare Administration, Management or Policy, or a Business Administration/Management doctorate (with a master’s degree and/or at least 18 hours of graduate coursework closely related to Healthcare Administration/Management), Health Services Management, or a related field from a regionally accredited program.

An entrepreneurial and market-focused mindset for starting and growing a new program.

Experience teaching, planning new programs, and work experience in healthcare settings is highly desired.

Significant experience with instructional technology and the use of an LMS.

Experience setting goals and proven ability to meet them

Experience working in a goal-oriented environment

Primary Responsibilities

Program directors for Averett Online programs are appointed or hired by the vice president for academic affairs and student success in consultation with Faculty and staff related to the program. Averett Online program directors report to the department chair of the related department and have general oversight of course and program development, review and revision, on-line adjunct Faculty oversight, accreditation compliance, and additional administrative responsibilities as defined by the department chair and vice president for academic affairs and student success. Position includes faculty rank and status, but is non-tenure track.

General responsibilities of Program Directors include:

Keeping abreast of subject areas, external trends, individual student needs, occupation areas and other discipline-specific information so that academic programs are current and relevant.

Working collaboratively with the director of Director of Curriculum Services for Distance Education, instructional designers, and subject matters experts to develop, revise, and review courses in accordance with best practice.

Participating in all kick-off meetings with the SME and instructional designer.

Verifying that all course materials (textbooks, technology) are the most recent edition and are readily available in the AU bookstore.

Verifying that course outcomes and course descriptions are correctly matched to official documents in the University Registrar’s Office.

Assuring that discipline-specific competencies, program outcomes, and general education outcomes (if applicable) are included and linked to course outcomes.

Reviewing the Faculty Instructional Guides once completed for accurate instructional information (e.g., competencies, correctness of all content) and providing final approval for the course.

Monitoring all on-line courses for compliance to the academic department’s standards of discussion, interaction, and feedback.

Routinely coordinating with the director of curriculum services for distance learning in scheduling and planning changes to courses and programs.

Providing oversight of all program assessment, including annual assessment of programs, 5-year program review, discipline-specific assessment requirements, and regional accreditation requirements.

Provide leadership and oversight to all matters related to Faculty effectiveness.

Collaborate with the other AU Online Program directors and the course design, marketing, student success and admissions staff in AU Online.

Reports to the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success and the Chair of the Business Department for the new program stage. After the program is launched, reports to the Chair of the Business Department.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: pdha@averett.edu

Please note: