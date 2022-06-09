Program Director for Hospitality Management – Non-tenure Track

Posted on June 9th, 2022 by Travis Dix

As a key partner in Averett University, the Program Director for Hospitality Management will develop a range of programs including undergraduate offerings in different modalities for a range of student modalities. The program will include in-demand areas such as lodging and resort management, food and beverage operations, meeting, convention, and event management, financial management in hospitality, and the like. After the program is launched, the Program director will oversee the program while also teaching in the program. As the traditional program term aligns with the online term, the goal is to also offer all or portions of the undergraduate hospitality management program to the online students.

This non-tenure track position has several major components to include course development, review and revision, assessment, and additional administrative responsibilities as defined by the Department of Business Administration, Chair.

This position requires the faculty/program director to live and work in the Danville, Virginia region.

Salary dependent on experience and professional background in alignment with Ceasar’s proposal.

Qualifications

Earned master’s degree in Hospitality Management or closely related field, doctorate in Hospitality Management preferred. Master’s degree in other related areas with at least 18 hours of graduate coursework closely related to Hospitality Management required.

Must have at least five (5) years experience in leadership role within the hospitality field.

An entrepreneurial and market-focused mindset for starting and growing a new program.

Experience teaching, planning new programs, and work experience in higher education, hospitality, and tourism settings is highly desired.

Significant experience with instructional technology and the use of an LMS.

Experience setting goals and proven ability to meet them

Experience working in a goal-oriented environment

Primary Responsibilities

Program directors for Averett University programs are appointed or hired by the vice president for academic affairs and student success in consultation with Faculty and staff related to the program. Averett University program directors report to the department chair of the related department and have general oversight of course and program development, review and revision, adjunct Faculty oversight, accreditation compliance, and additional administrative responsibilities as defined by the department chair and vice president for academic affairs and student success. Position includes faculty rank and status, but is non-tenure track.

General responsibilities of Program Directors include:

Keeping abreast of subject areas, external trends, individual student needs, occupation areas and other discipline-specific information so that academic programs are current and relevant.

Working collaboratively with the director of Director of Curriculum Services for Distance Education, instructional designers, and subject matters experts to develop, revise, and review courses in accordance with best practice.

Participating in all kick-off meetings with the SME and instructional designer.

Verifying that all course materials (textbooks, technology) are the most recent edition and are readily available in the AU bookstore.

Verifying that course outcomes and course descriptions are correctly matched to official documents in the University Registrar’s Office.

Assuring that discipline-specific competencies, program outcomes, and general education outcomes (if applicable) are included and linked to course outcomes.

Reviewing the Faculty Instructional Guides once completed for accurate instructional information (e.g., competencies, correctness of all content) and providing final approval for the course.

Monitoring all on-line courses for compliance to the academic department’s standards of discussion, interaction, and feedback.

Routinely coordinating with the director of curriculum services for distance learning in scheduling and planning changes to courses and programs.

Providing oversight of all program assessment, including annual assessment of programs, 5-year program review, discipline-specific assessment requirements, and regional accreditation requirements.

Provide leadership and oversight to all matters related to Faculty effectiveness.

Collaborate with the other AU colleagues and the course design, marketing, student success and admissions staff.

Reports to the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success and the Chair of the Business Department for the new program stage. After the program is launched, reports to the Chair of the Business Department.

Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided

Position requires irregular work hours including nights and weekends

Some travel may be required within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally, depending on university needs.

Valid Driver’s License

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: Hospitality@averett.edu

Please note: