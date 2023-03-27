Program Director for M.Ed.

Posted on March 27th, 2023 by Travis Dix

This non-tenure track position has several major components to include graduate course expansion, review and revision, on-line adjunct faculty oversight, VDOE licensure compliance, and additional administrative responsibilities as defined by the Director of Teacher Education/Chair of the Education Department.

This position requires the faculty/program director to live and work from within approximately 60 miles of Richmond, VA.

Qualifications

Ed.D. or Ph.D. in Education or related field from a regionally accredited college/university

Ability to work with diverse constituencies and staff

Demonstrated commitment to nontraditional education of adults

Experience with online/distance education

Experience with local, state, and national assessments

Experience in public education/teaching/administration required

Familiarity with VDOE requirements and other related national, state, or regional standards

Familiarity with Canvas, Watermark Student Learning and Licensure, and VEAC preferred

Primary Responsibilities

Program Administration:

Summary, to provide leadership and oversight to all matters related to program development/review; curricular and course development/review including CAEP and QAS coordination.

Specifically: Confer with enrollment personnel, members of educational committees, external advisory groups, and the field of adult education to keep abreast of subject areas, external trends, individual student needs, occupational areas and discipline knowledge;

Identify and work collaboratively with the Director of Curriculum Services, the Averett Online Instructional Designer and Subject Matter Experts (SME) to develop, review, or revise courses in accordance with the time schedule established by the Director of Curriculum Services and the Director of Teacher Education.

Maintain a correct and timely course development and course revision process to include:

Participating in all kick-off meetings with the SME and Instructional Designer;

Verifying that all course materials (textbooks, technology) are the most recent edition, and readily available;

Verifying that course outcomes and course descriptions are correctly matched to official documents in the University Registrar’s office;

Assuring that VDOE teaching competencies, Virginia State Standards, in addition to CAEP, InTASC, and PSEL are included and linked to course learner outcomes in the Faculty Instructional Guide, Course Development Request and Course Syllabi;

Reviewing the Faculty Instructional Guides (FIGs) once completed for accurate instructional information (e.g., competencies, correctness of all content) and providing final approval for the courses;

Monitor all on-line courses for compliance with Education Department standards of discussion, interaction, and feedback;

Routinely coordinate with the Director of Curriculum Services for Distance Education in scheduling and planning changes to courses and programs.

Program Assessment: In summary to provide leadership and oversight to all matters related to program assessment, including annual assessment of programs, 5 year program review, VDOE and CAEP assessment requirements.

Specifically:

Monitor all on-line courses for compliance with Education Department standards of discussion, interaction, and feedback;

Monitor student end of course feedback, and faculty end of course feedback for all online classes. Identify developmental opportunities for instructors, and work closely with the Director of Averett Online Academic Services in assigning instructors.

Faculty and Practica Supervisor Management: In summary, to provide leadership and oversight to all matters related to faculty effectiveness:

Maintain a pool of instructors with appropriate credentials to develop and teach online courses;

Engage in instructor training events that are provided by the University’s Education Department and the Distance Education unit;

Supervise, guide, and assist all regional practica supervisors;

Coordinate all details and registrations concerning on-line comprehensive exams, secure readers and second readers.

Teaching Responsibilities:

Minimum of 2 courses per term ( Fall, Spring, Summer) to include Directed Teaching for initial licensure and Internship for Administration and Supervision. May include site visits and reviews.

Other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person, via video conference, and telephonically

Must be able to work collaboratively with others as part of a team

Visual, speech, and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including classroom and online interactions with faculty members and students, classroom presentations/lectures, student advising, and review and grading of assignments, and mentoring of instructors

Most work is performed while sitting or standing with walking necessary to/from meetings

Work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 10 pounds, occasionally, notes, files, binder

At times, work may require pushing/pulling (drawers, chairs), reaching, bending, twisting, or climbing (stairs)

Regularly will need to work under time pressure, work on multiple tasks simultaneously, perform tedious and exacting work, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

At times may be called upon to work in an emergency situation, make frequent changes of tasks, or work an irregular work schedule/overtime

Frequently will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, or Adobe PDF software, Canvas, Zoom, PC Self-Service, and other campus software

Seasonally may work in situations where communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.) are present

Primary work locations are an office environment and educational facilities

Travel may be required throughout Virginia

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o, Education Department

Averett University, 420 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.