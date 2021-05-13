Program Director for Online Psychology – Non-Tenure Track

Posted on May 13th, 2021 by Travis Dix

As a key partner in the Averett Online Business Plan for growth in the online program, the Program Director for Online Psychology will develop an online undergraduate program in Psychology from the existing undergraduate Psychology program with two new concentrations in Life Coaching and Addictions. After the program is launched, the Program director will oversee the program while also teaching in the program. The Program Director will also look for other opportunities for new programs in the psychology and counseling areas for the future.

Qualifications

Earned doctoral degree in Psychology, Counseling or related field from a regionally accredited program.

An entrepreneurial and market-focused mindset for starting and growing a new program.

Experience teaching, planning new programs, and work experience in healthcare settings is highly desired.

Significant experience with instructional technology and the use of an LMS.

Experience setting goals and proven ability to meet them

Experience working in a goal-oriented environment

Primary Responsibilities

Program directors for Averett Online programs are appointed or hired by the vice president for academic affairs and student success in consultation with Faculty and staff related to the program. Averett Online program directors report to the department chair of the related department and have general oversight of course and program development, review and revision, on-line adjunct Faculty oversight, accreditation compliance, and additional administrative responsibilities as defined by the department chair and vice president for academic affairs and student success. Position includes faculty rank and status, but is non-tenure track.

General responsibilities of Program Directors include:

Keeping abreast of subject areas, external trends, individual student needs, occupation areas and other discipline-specific information so that academic programs are current and relevant.

Working collaboratively with the director of Director of Curriculum Services for Distance Education, instructional designers, and subject matters experts to develop, revise, and review courses in accordance with best practice.

Participating in all kick-off meetings with the SME and instructional designer.

Verifying that all course materials (textbooks, technology) are the most recent edition and are readily available in the AU bookstore.

Verifying that course outcomes and course descriptions are correctly matched to official documents in the University Registrar’s Office.

Assuring that discipline-specific competencies, program outcomes, and general education outcomes (if applicable) are included and linked to course outcomes.

Reviewing the Faculty Instructional Guides once completed for accurate instructional information (e.g., competencies, correctness of all content) and providing final approval for the course.

Monitoring all on-line courses for compliance to the academic department’s standards of discussion, interaction, and feedback.

Routinely coordinating with the director of curriculum services for distance learning in scheduling and planning changes to courses and programs.

Providing oversight of all program assessment, including annual assessment of programs, 5-year program review, discipline-specific assessment requirements, and regional accreditation requirements.

Provide leadership and oversight to all matters related to Faculty effectiveness.

Collaborate with the other AU Online Program directors and the course design, marketing, student success and admissions staff in AU Online.

Reports to the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success and the Chair of the Psychology Department for the new program stage. After the program is launched, reports to the Chair of the Psychology Department.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: opdirector@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.

Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided

Position requires irregular work hours including nights and weekends

Some travel may be required within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally, depending on university needs.