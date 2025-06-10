Psychology Graduates Honored at Ceremony

Posted on June 10th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

On Tuesday, April 29, the Averett University psychology program proudly honored its 12 graduating seniors during a special ceremony held in Blount Chapel. Each attending student received a unique Averett Psychology pin featuring the emblem of the field—a symbol of their academic achievements and dedication to the study of psychology.

Students were encouraged to wear their new pins alongside other Averett honors as a meaningful mark of pride in their major. The ceremony included heartfelt words of encouragement and wisdom from Professor Dr. David Rosenberg and Instructor Jesse Henderson, who personally presented the pins to each graduate.

Graduates in attendance and pictured from left to right are: Colby Kap, Julianna Erickson, Micah Jones, Amy Manzano, Abigail Keith, Trista Walker, and Saida Bangura. Missing are Antwanette Fuller, Moises Avila, Seth Harden, Hannah Jones and Ciara Young.

The Psychology faculty and the entire Averett community extend warm congratulations to the Class of 2025 and wish them success in their next chapter.