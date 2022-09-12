Rankings Continue to Stack Up for Averett University with Recognitions from Princeton Review, Colleges of Distinction and U.S. News and World Report

Posted on September 12th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Averett University was recently named as one of the best southeastern colleges by The Princeton Review’s “2023 Best Colleges” List, and has once again been designated a 2022-2023 College of Distinction, in which it was also recognized as a best school in business, education and nursing. Averett has additionally been ranked by U.S. News & World Report in the top 25 in the “2022-23 Best Regional Colleges in the South” list – the highest ranking Virginia school on the list.

The University also earned U.S. News’ No. 10 spot for best colleges for veterans among regional colleges in the south – the only school in the Commonwealth on the list – in addition to No. 17 for best value schools and No. 34 for social mobility among regional colleges in the south. Furthermore, the University was recognized for economic diversity among the student body and campus ethnic diversity.

According to U.S. News, the top performers on social mobility ranking measures the extent schools enrolled and graduated students who received federal Pell grants, and economic diversity was based on percentages of fall 2021 full time and part time degree-seeking undergraduates who received Pell grants. As for campus ethnic diversity, U.S. News factored in the total proportion of minority students, leaving out international students, and the overall mix of groups. View the complete rankings by clicking here.

For The Princeton Review’s 2023 Best Colleges list, 655 colleges in five zones – northeast, southeast, midwest, west, and international – are considered academically outstanding, according to its website. For more than 30 years The Princeton Review has provided students and professionals the tools needed for success in high school, college, graduate school and beyond to help students become well-rounded applicants. View more about this list here.

This year, Colleges of Distinction focused on four distinct factors it deems fundamental elements of an effective undergraduate education: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant communities and successful outcomes.

“We could not be more thankful for these distinguished recognitions Averett has received, and we continue to find new ways to innovate and engage,” Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks said. “Our faculty and staff are committed to helping students make the impossible achievable and attainable, and that commitment is being noticed.”