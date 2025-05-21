Ravaka Ramanantoanina Named ODAC Rookie of the Year

Posted on May 21st, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Highlighted by freshman Ravaka Ramanantoanina being named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year, four Averett University women’s tennis student-athletes earned 2025 All-ODAC honors as the league announced its annual awards.

In addition to Rookie of the Year honors, Ramanantoanina earned All-ODAC Second Team at No. 1 singles and Second Team doubles with junior Brenda Poulakidas at No. 2 doubles. Sophomore Siddhi Khandelwal earned All-ODAC Second Team at No. 2 singles and sophomore Annika Kellerer was named to the All-ODAC Second Team at No. 6 singles to cap off a stellar season for the Averett women’s tennis program, which went 16-5 (9-1 ODAC) and advanced to the ODAC Tournament finals.

