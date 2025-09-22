Rawley Visits Finland and Reconnects with Finnish Alumni

Posted on September 22nd, 2025 by Kelly King

On Wednesday, July 23, Buddy Rawley, director of advancement, embarked on his 11th trip to Finland. Averett University has been the home to almost 300 Finnish alumni and Rawley has had the chance to meet many of them. Over the summer, Finland hosts their summer alumni events where Rawley reconnects with graduates going as far back as the class of 1984. Rawley even gets the chance to meet prospective students and their families as well as getting the chance to work closely with an institution that helps send these students to Averett to finish their last three years of education.

Coming along on the journey with Rawley was Vesa Hiltunen, past Averett professor, coach and athletic director. Hiltunen helped begin the program with the Pajulahti Sports Center to help student-athletes from Finland attend Averett. He is affectionately known as “Coach” to the Finnish alumni, and he has played a huge role in changing the lives of these students through education.

For the first six days of the trip, Rawley was accompanied by Rick Roccesano. Roccesano is also an Averett alum, graduating with the class of 1981, and has also served on Averett’s Board of Trustees.

Over the 13 days Rawley spent in Finland, he visited many different cities while reconnecting with alumni. Spending days at a time with different alumni and being able to attend many different alumni events, including an event in Helsinki that brought together 32 alumni. During the span of the trip, alumni were able to relive the memories they made at Averett while also being able to showcase what their lives are like now. Rawley also got the chance to visit the homes of some of the alumni, staying with them and making more memories. From past Finnish Parliament members to experienced entrepreneurs, Averett has become a second home to these students.

“These trips to Finland have been like a family reunion for me. Our first Finnish student was Pekka Kaartinen. Pekka was an outstanding soccer player. He led the way for many, many others. Pekka retired just a few weeks ago. He started a very long tradition of Finnish students coming to Averett to make us better. Thank you, my friends. I cherish the times that I get to see you,” Rawley said.

On his trip, Rawley was also able to visit the Pajulahti Sports Center. As mentioned before, this institution helps student-athletes attend a higher education institution like Averett, while also continuing their athletic careers after their first year at Pajulahti. While there, Rawley was able to meet with the staff that teaches at the center and helps oversee the partnership between Pajulahti and Averett.

A standout event from the trip was the Baltic Open. This event brings in alumni from Sweden and Finland to participate in a golf tournament against each other. The tournament took place on Sunday, Aug. 3, where Vesa Karjalainen brought home the trophy.

This trip was not only an opportunity for reconnection, but a chance for others to see the impact Averett has made on its students from all over the world. Even after you graduate, you will always be a part of Averett’s family. Buddy Rawley has helped showcase this.